LETTERS: APS needs Christy Cummings

Editor: I have voted in this year’s Aurora School Board election and my vote was cast for Christy Cummings. She is a mother and a professional educator who is intent upon remediating the educational losses from the pandemic for our APS students. She is not backed by the teachers’ union, but if students and families had a union, she would have their support. It is vital for our APS student’s parents and friends to vote for Christy Cummings, as well as Danielle Tomwing in this November’s election.

— Christy Landwehr, via [email protected]