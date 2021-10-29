LETTERS: Anne Keke is all in for Aurora Public Schools

Editor: As a 5th generation Colorado native and parent of 4 children who attended Aurora Public schools, I know that Anne Keke is the perfect candidate for the Aurora Public School Board. With her background as a teacher, Anne knows what needs to be done to make Aurora schools the best schools in the nation. When elected she will bring the community together and fight to get the best education for Aurora students. She is the parent of an Aurora student and truly understands what parents and students require for success. She is a voice from the community that is for the community.

Please vote for Dr. Anne Keke in this year’s Aurora school board elections.

— Butterfly White, via [email protected]