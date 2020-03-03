LETTER: Trump wasn’t innocent, don’t let him off the hook

EDITOR: Because the Senate let him get away with it, President Trump is now not even attempting to hide his quid pro quo attitude.

Because the Senate allows him to be unchecked, he’s now publicly claiming his “right” to interfere in the judicial branch. Because the senate refused to do its job and put party over country, our republic is being lost.

It’s not inch by inch anymore but at a daily and fast pace. Rep. Jason Crow, please work with the House leadership to bring new impeachment proceedings, and subpoena everyone and when people don’t respond, send them to jail. Senators, please visibly step up and oppose the Presidents corruption and abuse of office. I worry about the action the Senate won’t be taking when he eliminates all our rights and controls.

— Jennifer Ruth, via [email protected]