In-N-Out of patience with a 12-hour wait? Aurora has other unique options

AURORA | Aurora police say that as of 3 p.m. there was a 12-hour wait to get in for the first day of the first In-N-Out Burger in Aurora, the first in the metro area.
Snarky tweets pointed out the restaurant is planning to close before those in the back would make it through, and that another chain outlet was only 9 hours away in Utah.
The grand opening brings the iconic California burger chain to Colorado, creating huge lines and apparent scuff-ups, traffic and disruptions as the pandemic crisis worsens in the metro area.
Why wait for an unusual burger, other burger barons ask? Here’s some local options now to try until the In-N-Out lines or the pandemic abates, or both:
NGL Burgers
382 S Chambers Rd, Aurora, CO 80017
(303) 752-2521
SAMS NO 3 – AURORA
2580 South Havana Street
Twisters
1750 SOUTH BUCKLEY RD
(303) 369-7690
CEDAR CREEK PUB
2100 N Ursula St. on the Anschutz Campus
BOOKMARKERS BURGERS + BOURBON + BREWS
25791 E Smoky Hill Rd.
BAD DADDY’S BURGER BAR
23955 E Plaza Ave.
Hamburger Stand
938 S Havana St,
www.hamburgerstand.com/
Freddy’s
1103 Iola St. in the Gardens on Havana
freddysusa.com/