In-N-Out of patience with a 12-hour wait? Aurora has other unique options

AURORA | Aurora police say that as of 3 p.m. there was a 12-hour wait to get in for the first day of the first In-N-Out Burger in Aurora, the first in the metro area.

Snarky tweets pointed out the restaurant is planning to close before those in the back would make it through, and that another chain outlet was only 9 hours away in Utah.

The grand opening brings the iconic California burger chain to Colorado, creating huge lines and apparent scuff-ups, traffic and disruptions as the pandemic crisis worsens in the metro area.

Why wait for an unusual burger, other burger barons ask? Here’s some local options now to try until the In-N-Out lines or the pandemic abates, or both:

NGL Burgers

382 S Chambers Rd, Aurora, CO 80017

(303) 752-2521

SAMS NO 3 – AURORA

2580 South Havana Street

Twisters

1750 SOUTH BUCKLEY RD

(303) 369-7690

CEDAR CREEK PUB

2100 N Ursula St. on the Anschutz Campus

BOOKMARKERS BURGERS + BOURBON + BREWS

25791 E Smoky Hill Rd.

BAD DADDY’S BURGER BAR

23955 E Plaza Ave.

Hamburger Stand

938 S Havana St,

www.hamburgerstand.com/

Freddy’s

1103 Iola St. in the Gardens on Havana

freddysusa.com/