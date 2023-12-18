Friends and relatives attend the funeral of Palestinians killed during an Israeli military raid on the Fara’a refugee camp in the West Bank on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)

An Israeli soldier plays a violin in an armored vehicle near the border of the Gaza Strip, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Israeli soldiers sit in an armored vehicle near the border of the Gaza Strip, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Humanitarian aid trucks enter through the Kerem Shalom crossing from Israel into the Gaza Strip on Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Hatem Ali)

Palestinians look at the destruction of the Al-Gatshan family building after an Israeli strike in Nusseirat refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)

Palestinians look at the destruction of the Al-Gatshan family building after an Israeli strike in Nusseirat refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)

Palestinians search for the bodies of Al-Gatshan family after an Israeli strike in Nusseirat refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)

Palestinians salvage belongings from the destroyed Al-Gatshan family building after an Israeli strike in Nusseirat refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)

Israeli attack helicopter fires a missile into the Gaza Strip, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

TEL AVIV, Israel | U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was expected to press Israel to wind down major combat operations in Gaza on a visit Monday, aiming to leverage unwavering support for the war against Hamas militants to blunt its devastating impact on civilians.

France, the U.K. and Germany — some of Israel’s closest allies — joined global calls for a cease-fire over the weekend, and Israeli protesters have demanded the government relaunch talks with Hamas on releasing more hostages after three were mistakenly killed by Israeli troops while waving a white flag.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has insisted that Israel will keep fighting until it removes Hamas from power, crushes its formidable military capabilities and frees the dozens of hostages still held in Gaza since the deadly Oct. 7 attack inside Israel that ignited the war.

The U.S. has vetoed calls for a cease-fire at the U.N. and rushed munitions to Israel while pressing it to take greater steps to avoid harming civilians. More than 100 people were killed in strikes on residential buildings in northern Gaza on Sunday, a Health Ministry official in the Hamas-run territory said.

The 10-week-old war has killed more than 19,000 Palestinians and transformed much of the north into a moonscape. Some 1.9 million Palestinians — nearly 85% of Gaza’s population — have fled their homes, with most packing into U.N.-run shelters and tent camps in the southern part of the besieged territory.

US PRESSURE ON ISRAEL

Austin and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. CQ Brown, who arrived in Tel Aviv on Monday, are expected to press Israeli leaders to transition to a new phase of the war after weeks of heavy bombardment and a ground offensive.

American officials have called for targeted operations aimed at killing Hamas leaders, destroying tunnels and rescuing hostages. Those calls came after U.S. President Joe Biden warned that Israel is losing international support because of its “indiscriminate bombing.”

European countries also appear to be losing patience. “Far too many civilians have been killed in Gaza,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell posted on X. “Certainly, we are witnessing an appalling lack of distinction in Israel’s military operation in Gaza.”

But Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said last week that his country would continue major combat operations against Hamas for several more months.

Under U.S. pressure, Israel provided more precise evacuation instructions earlier this month as troops moved into the southern city of Khan Younis, though Palestinians say nowhere in Gaza is safe as Israel continues to carry out strikes in all parts of the territory.

Israel has reopened its main cargo crossing with Gaza to allow more aid in — also after a request from the U.S. But the amount is less than half of prewar imports, even as needs have soared and fighting hinders delivery in many areas.

Human Rights Watch on Monday accused Israel of deliberately starving Gaza’s population — which would be a war crime — pointing to statements by senior Israeli officials expressing the intent to deprive civilians of food, water and fuel or linking the entry of aid to the release of hostages.

Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, a military spokesman, denied Israel was restricting the amount of aid and blamed the suffering of civilians on Hamas, accusing the militants of stealing it.

UNPRECEDENTED DEATH AND DESTRUCTION

The war began with an unprecedented surprise attack by Hamas that overwhelmed Israel’s border defenses. Thousands of militants rampaged across southern Israel, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducting around 240 men, women and children.

Hamas and other militants are still holding an estimated 129 captives after most of the rest were freed in return for Israel’s release of 240 Palestinian prisoners during a truce last month. Hamas has said no more hostages will be released until the war ends.

More than 19,400 Palestinians have been killed, according to the Health Ministry, which has said most are women and minors, and that thousands more are buried under the rubble. The ministry, which is run by Hamas, does not differentiate between civilian and combatant deaths.

Israel’s military says 127 of its soldiers have been killed in the Gaza ground offensive. It says it has killed thousands of militants, without providing evidence.

Israel blames civilian deaths on Hamas, saying it uses them as human shields. But the military rarely comments on individual strikes.

At least 110 people were killed in Israel’s bombardment of residential buildings in the urban Jabaliya refugee camp in northern Gaza on Sunday, Munir al-Boursh, a senior Health Ministry official, told Al Jazeera television.

The area has seen heavy fighting in recent days. “No one can retrieve the martyrs or take the wounded to hospitals,” said Amal Radwan, who is staying at a U.N. shelter in Jabaliya.

The military released pictures of what it said was around $1.3 million in Israeli currency found in the home of a senior Hamas operative in the camp.

REGIONAL TENSIONS

Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah have traded fire along the border nearly every day since the war began, and other Iran-backed militant groups have attacked U.S. targets in Syria and Iraq. Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi rebels have targeted ships in the Red Sea with missiles and drones.

A U.S. official said multiple projectiles were fired at the Swan Atlantic, a Cayman Islands-flagged tanker, in the Red Sea off Yemen on Monday. The official said the USS Carney, an American warship, responded, without providing further details. The official was not authorized to speak publicly about the attack and so spoke on condition of anonymity.

Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree, the Houthi military spokesman, confirmed the attack and said the group would continue targeting ships bound for Israeli ports as long as the blockade of Gaza continued.

The tanker was not heading toward Israel, according to ship tracking website VesselFinder, and there was no indication it was linked to the country.

Oil and natural gas giant BP said Monday it was suspending shipments through the Red Sea, joining a growing list of companies halting their operations in a major trade route.

In the Israeli-occupied West Bank, over 300 Palestinians have been killed since the start of the war, including four overnight during an Israeli military raid in the built-up Faraa refugee camp, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

This has been the deadliest year for Palestinians in the West Bank since 2005. Most have been killed during military raids, which often ignite gunbattles, or during violent demonstrations.

Lidman reported from Jerusalem and Magdy from Cairo.

Find more of AP’s coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/israel-hamas-war