HD41: Jodeh, Andrews vie for state House District 41

This House district is up for grabs after the departure of a longtime incumbent. Jovan Melton, a Democrat, represented these 77,000 Aurora and Denver residents from 2013 until he was term-limited in 2020.

Melton’s record of reliable liberalism was also marred in 2018 by revelations of past domestic violence charges.

House District 41 will no longer be Melton’s, who is term limited. Democrat Iman Jodeh and Republican Bob Andrews are gunning to represent this swath of the southeast Denver metroplex, which spans from the intersection of South Quebec Street and Leetsdale Drive to the intersection of South Chambers Road and East Hampden Avenue.

Andrews and Jodeh both responded to the Sentinel’s candidate questionnaire, revealing dueling visions of how they’d steer this district.

Jodeh is a first-generation American. Her parents came to Colorado from Palestine and became small business owners, operating a deli in Denver. Jodeh attended Cherry Creek schools and graduated from Overland High School to study at CU Denver, where she became student body president. She quickly kicked off years of activism and advocacy, including in her current roles as the community advocate & liaison for the Interfaith Alliance of Colorado and the spokesperson for the Colorado Muslim Society.

Jodeh says healthcare is a human right. On her website, she says her father’s fight against cancer yielded more than $1 million in healthcare bills, and people with insurance are still going bankrupt over medical bills. To make the system affordable again, she’s proposing “affordable, universal healthcare” as well as caps on essential medications and rising premium costs.

She also describes climate change as a crisis.

If elected, Jodeh would strive to raise costs on big polluters and continue to implement stricter regulations on the oil and gas industry. She wouldn’t necessarily ban oil and gas production, but she supports “reducing the presence of hydraulic fracturing in our state as much as is needed to fully protect our communities and reduce the harm it creates in our natural environment.”

States including Maryland and New York have banned the practice of hydraulic fracturing, which is often dubbed fracking. Some environmental activist groups say that’s necessary to prevent the worst-case climate breakdowns.

Jodeh echoes Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders in her calls to establish a “just transition” for workers in the dwindling coal industry “and other unsustainable forms of energy.”

She would also put more state resources into public transit systems, which face huge budget deficits, and ban single-use plastics.

Jodeh calls for a slew of other progressive planks, from reducing the prison population to mandating affordability in housing developments.

On the other hand, Andrews describes himself as a “small government” Republican.

Originally from Limon, Andrews has lived in the district since 1994. He’s taught in Aurora Public Schools, Yuma, Colorado and in the state Department of Corrections facilities. Andrews has also sold real estate since 1980, according to his website.

Politically, Andrews is a proponent of “fiscal responsibility” — the state legislature cut more than $3 billion from its budget in July amidst the pandemic-induced recession, with hard choices to come. He called unaffordable healthcare “the biggest issue facing America today,” and opposes implementing a statewide public health insurance option.

“It is a national issue and could bankrupt any state that tries to take it on by themselves,” he told the Sentinel.

He also touts conservative values on wedge issues. He’s pro-2nd Amendment and pro-life.

However, he’s broken from other Republican lawmakers who called this summer to provide parents with paychecks for their own education projects amidst school budget shortfalls. He says the fiscal impact to schools would be too large, and there’d be no guarantee that children would receive their own education at home or at the behest of their parents.

Andrews makes no mention of climate change or environmental issues on his website.

On police reform, he said one-sized-fits-all solutions aren’t in the best interests of Coloradans or diverse police departments. He says he wants to address the power of police unions.

Andrews likely faces an uphill battle in HD41. In 2018, Melton squashed a challenge from Republican Lynn Myers by almost 30 points.

As of Sept. 21, Jodeh has raked in $58,000 in campaign contributions. That’s compared to Andrews’ $4,000.

Jodeh’s largest contribution to date is $1,500 from a Southwest Regional Chapter for Carpenters political action committee.

— GRANT STRINGER, Staff Writer

Meet Republican Bob Andrews Republican Bob Andrews grew up in Limon and has lived in Aurora since 1974, including in HD41 since 1994. He earned degrees in social studies, math and leadership and policy studies. He became a teacher in Aurora Public Schools, Yuma, Colorado and in the state Department of Corrections facilities. Andrews has also sold real estate since 1980, according to his website. A Republican, he said his decades of experience selling real estate has informed his views of the local economy and the tight real estate market that grips Aurora. Bob Andrews Policy Questions PUBLIC HEALTH CARE OPTION While I believe health insurance is possibly the biggest issue facing America today, It is a national issue and could bankrupt any state that tries to take it on by themselves. HOME SCHOOL STIPENDS? As a retired teacher, I feel for the children and their parents during this pandemic. However, I cannot support taking money away from the education system for two reasons. First, the schools have budget issues due to the pandemic and secondly, I would need guaranties the children are being educated in the home. LET VOTERS DECIDE TABOR? The “so-called” Taxpayer Bill of Rights (TABOR), as you put it was decided by the voters already. In 1992 the people of Colorado voted to approve it. The people have spoken. MANDATORY INDEPENDENT OVERSIGHT FOR POLICE? I do not believe “every” police agency should be mandated by the state to do anything that is not an issue with their agency. I grew up in Limon, Colorado. Their police department is completely different than Denver & Aurora’s. I do believe police departments should be held accountable as well as the criminals victimizing our community. I believe a more productive way to address the problem would be address the “blue wall” and police unions that protect bad cops. MANDATORY CHILDHOOD VACCINES? While I want all children to be safe and healthy, I find it conflicting what our state says one thing about a person’s personal choice when it comes to their body but another when it comes to vaccinations. NO JAIL TIME FOR DRUG CHARGES? Given the fact that I worked for Colorado Department of Corrections for many years, I believe in law and order and consequences for our actions. We are a nation of laws. If we are going to have a law that it is illegal to use and possess illicit and illegal drugs, we should hold the violators of said laws accountable. So, no I would not support allowing drug dealers to stay on our streets to potentially introduce drugs to our school age children as well as the crimes they commit to purchase said drugs. END PARTISAN STATE OFFICES? I believe in letting the people’s voices be heard. Appointed positions would not end partisan elections but only increase it. You would have partisan politics in the appointments by partisan governors and state senators. 