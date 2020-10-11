HD40: Ricks vs. Bassett for state House District 40

Longtime Democratic Representative Janet Buckner, who has spoken for some 80,000 people in Aurora and other municipalities since 2015, is making a bid for the state Senate. Before that, Buckner’s late husband John represented Colorado’s 40th House District under the Gold Dome beginning in 2013.

Buckner’s departure is opening the door for new blood in this district, a densely-populated and diverse jurisdiction that includes bits of Denver, Aurora, Greenwood Village and the waters of Cherry Creek reservoir.

A trio of would-be lawmakers are vying for this spot: Republican Richard Bassett, whom Buckner trounced in the 2018 election; Democrat Naquetta Ricks, an Aurora community leader and Liberian immigrant; and Libertarian Robert Harrison, who won few votes in a bid to unseat former state Senator Nancy Todd in 2012.

Bassett and Harrison don’t have websites, nor did they submit candidate questionnaires or answer policy questions from the Sentinel.

On his Facebook page, Bassett has revealed little in the way of policies he’d implement as a state lawmaker. In September, he celebrated the efforts of firefighters made on 9/11 and commended Texas Senator Ted Cruz’s calls for an investigation into “Cuties,” a Netflix program that critics say sexualizes children.

Earlier this summer, he condemned Democratic state lawmakers for adding Colorado to the national popular vote interstate compact, which would partially do away with the electoral college when electing the U.S. president.

He also shared a meme attacking public employee unions for “keeping bad cops in the streets, bad teachers in the classroom, incompetent bureaucrats employed & obedient Democrats in office.”

Bassett is proud of his military heritage — his grandfather served in the Air Force, he says.

Harrison apparently has no active social media pages.

On her website, Naquetta Ricks details her origin story. She says she fled civil war in the west African country of Liberia and resettled in Aurora. She received a business administration degrees from the Metropolitan State University of Denver and University of Colorado. She’s made a living operating a mortgage brokerage business and takes great pleasure in helping fellow immigrants and low-income people attain an affordable mortgage.

She serves as the president and co-founder of the African Chamber of Commerce Colorado and was the vice chair of the Aurora Education Foundation, which raises money for educational programs in Aurora Public Schools.

In 2017, Ricks unsuccessfully challenged Aurora city councilmember Marsha Berzins for the council’s Ward III seat.

During that race, Ricks said Aurora had become too expensive. As a renter, she had been displaced after the bank foreclosed on her home’s owner.

Ricks says she is motivated to make Aurora affordable again, expand apprenticeships and vocational training opportunities and cut inefficiencies in government. “I’m running to ensure that whether you are a new immigrant or a fifth-generation Coloradan, you are given an equal opportunity to succeed in life,” Ricks says.

She told the Sentinel she supports creating a public-backed insurance plan in the state legislature.

“Health care is a right. If Washington won’t provide our citizens with that basic right than we in Colorado must do so,” she told the Sentinel. “However, we must do so in a way that is cost effective and allows folks to use doctors they know and trust.”

She’s also in favor of mandating vaccinations for children.

As of Sept. 21, Ricks is leading the pack with $16,000 in her campaign chest, according to state campaign finance disclosures. Bassett has pulled in less than $400, and Harrison hasn’t reported any donations.

