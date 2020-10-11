HD37: Sullivan vs. Cornell for state House District 37

Former labor union representative and postal worker Tom Sullivan is locking horns with business consultant Caroline Cornell in the race for House District 37 this November.

Sullivan, the Democratic incumbent, surprised moderate Republican Cole Wist to win the post in his second bid for a seat in the state legislature in 2018. Sullivan lost his first race for public office when he was bested in a state senate race in 2016.

Cornell, a Republican, is a political newcomer with a background in business consultation and career coaching, according to her campaign website. A native of Florida, she’s lived in the southern portion of the metro area for more than 20 years.

The 81,000-person district the two are vying to represent sits in the southern belt of Arapahoe County and covers pockets of Aurora, Centennial and Foxfield.

In his pair of sessions as a legislator, Sullivan has largely promoted bills to protect the rights of workers and victims of crime, and curb gun violence.

A longtime postal worker and executive councilor with the local branch of the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations, or AFL-CIO, Sullivan has been a pervasive face in Colorado politics for the past eight years. His son, Alex, was one of a dozen people killed in the 2012 Aurora theater shooting massacre.

He made national hea dlines last year when he successfully shepherded a law establishing the use of extreme risk protection orders in the state to passage. The measure allows judges to restrict people’s access to personal firearms if they are deemed to pose a risk to themselves and others.

This year, he was assigned to the house’s business affairs and labor and finance committees. Four of the six bills he served as the primary sponsor for were signed into law this summer.

Cornell is a political tenderfoot who for years has been heavily involved in the Cherry Creek School District, where her two children were students. She served in multiple roles with parent teacher groups. For the past several years, she’s worked as a consultant specializing in hiring and job searching.

On her website, Cornell says she will prioritize health care, education, funding for roads and curbing taxes if elected.

On bedrock policy issues, the two candidates’ philosophies largely fall along party lines.

While Sullivan said he supports the creation of a public health care option, Cornell generally rejected the idea.

“Coloradans should have access to affordable, high quality healthcare that works for their needs, rather than introduces another layer of government in an already complex environment,” Cornell wrote in a questionnaire issued by The Sentinel.

For his part, Sullivan tempered expectations that any legislation crafting such a mechanism in the state may be coming next year.

“I think the budgetary constraints are going to be all-consuming this next session and we’re going to have to see how the ballot measures go before we know what legislation we can introduce,” he wrote.

Sullivan added that he would support a ballot question that would eliminate or amend the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, or TABOR. Cornell underscored her desire to keep state taxes at a minimum.

“This check ensures Colorado’s government remains small and responsive to the priorities taxpayers have established,” she wrote.

Sullivan has netted north of $110,000 for his campaign, though he had only spent about $26,000 as of last month, according to campaign finance filings. He has more than $91,000 on hand.

Cornell has brought in about $28,000 in campaign funds, but has only spent about $4,000 of that total.

Meet Tom Sullivan Democrat Tom Sullivan was first elected to represent House District 27 in 2018. He was a longtime employee of the U.S. Postal Service and was an active member of multiple prominent labor unions. He has been a vocal proponent of gun control measures for nearly the past decade. His son, Alex, was killed in the Aurora theater shooting in July 2012, prompting his interest in government as he became increasingly involved in gun control legislation. Tom Sullivan policy questions PUBLIC HEALTH INSURANCE OPTION Yes I support a public option for healthcare, but I do not believe it should be mandatory for everyone. A public option should be available for those who cannot afford private insurance or have health insurance through their employer but can’t qualify for Medicaid. I think the budgetary constraints are going to be all-consuming this next session and we’re going to have to see how the ballot measures go before we know what legislation we can introduce. HOME SCHOOL STIPENDS? Something like that would have to be looked at on a case-by-case basis. There are legitimate reasons why some people are keeping their children out of schools due to the pandemic, but a blanket policy like that has the potential to be abused. LET VOTERS DECIDE TABOR? Yes I support repealing or seriously amending TABOR. MANDATORY INDEPENDENT OVERSIGHT FOR POLICE? Yes, there should be independent oversight of police departments, either on a department-by-department basis or at a statewide level. MANDATORY CHILDHOOD VACCINES? Yes. The COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated how essential herd immunity is. We should do everything we can to continue to improve our vaccination rates. NO JAIL TIME FOR DRUG CHARGES? Yes, addiction should be treated as a mental health issue. There should be treatment programs available to those charged with possession of drugs, not jail and prison sentences. END PARTISAN STATE OFFICES? No. The voters should get to elect those positions, they should not be partisan appointments. FEES FOR BIKES TO USE ROADS AND TRAILS? Everyone should pay their fair share for the use of our roads. As we continue to build bike lanes there should be some way for cyclists to chip in. 24/7 LIQUOR AT BARS? No, we should continue to support small businesses like independent liquor stores. No, that should not be allowed everywhere. Bars at casinos are currently allowed to operate 24/7 and that should be continued to be permitted, but it should not be allowed for every bar in the state. The lighter side of Tom Sullivan If you could have one superpower, what would it be? Flying What movie will you watch again no matter how many times you’ve seen it? Any of the “Oceans” movie (Oceans 11, 12, 13, 8) What did you want to be when you grew up? I wanted to be like my dad. What talent do you have that most people don’t know about? I make a great breakfast If you wrote a memoir, what would you call it? “Why me?” What’s your favorite curbside guilty pleasure? Cigars What was the last book you read? Words of Radiance in The Stormlight Archive series by Brandon Sanderson Have you found any unexpected upsides to wearing a face mask during the pandemic? Not particularly but I like showing off my comic masks What’s your favorite family tradition? Going to movies on birthdays If you had a boat, what would you name it? Spidey’s Web If you could only listen to one song forever, what would it be? “Into the Mystic” by Van Morrison. Which reality television show do you think you’d be best at? I I don’t really watch reality TV What do you think needs to be invented more than anything? Flying cars