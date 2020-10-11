HD36: Weissman vs. Bishop for state House District 36

Meet Republican Dustin Bishop

Republican Dustin Bishop is an Aurora native currently working for the City of Aurora’s Open Space and Natural Resource division. He has never held political office before, though he previously volunteered for Richard Bowman, another Republican who unsuccessfully ran for the same seat in the past. He has said that his primary motivation for seeking political office is to preserve residents’ constitutional rights.

Dustin Bishop policy questions

PUBLIC HEALTH INSURANCE OPTION?

I do not agree with the idea of public backed health insurance, as this would add an unnecessary tax burden on many in the state of Colorado whom are having a hard-enough time making it as it is.

HOME SCHOOL STIPENDS?

I believe that the money for a child’s education ought to follow the child no matter how the parents choose to educate them. I believe that not only during the pandemic but also thereafter that we ought to give the power to the parents and allow them to decide what form of education is best for their own children, whether it be in public school, private school, or home school.

LET VOTERS DECIDE TABOR?

I would not be willing to put this issue before the state as time and time again we have placed issues of raising taxes before the people of Colorado, and time and time again the people have voted no. TABOR is in place to ensure that our state puts issues of raising taxes before the people and to allow them to decide whether or not the state government needs the tax raise, and therefore the people are the judge to decide whether the state is spending their money wisely or not. I believe that rather than finding a candidate who will ask for more money from the people, we ought to find candidates that are fiscally responsible who can find ways to make a difference in the state of Colorado while at the same time not increasing the tax burdens on the citizens of our state.

MANDATORY INDEPENDENT OVERSIGHT FOR POLICE?

I believe that accountability is important for everyone, including our officers. I do however trust that our police agencies do a good job at investigating cases in which there is an officer involved injury or death. I heard once that “There is no one who dislikes a bad cop more than a good cop” I believe that this is true and that for this reason the current system that we have is an adequate from of oversight regarding officer involved incidents.

MANDATORY CHILDHOOD VACCINES?

I believe that it is the right of the parents to make decisions regarding whether or not to vaccinate their children. Many vaccines have ingredients that can cause severe side effects, including death, and therefore to mandate such an item would be a severe infringement on the rights of the people. I believe that there needs to be more education on both the positives and the negative sides of vaccines, and that the case needs to be presented by specialists that believe each way, and allow parents to see all the science and make the decision themselves. Many parents have very good reasons for not vaccinating their children, using an alternative vaccine schedule, or vaccinating their children as recommended. They know their child, I do not, therefore, I believe it is their decision to make, not mine. In the end, I believe that any decision that has the possibility of severe side effects ought to be left to the patient, or in this instance the parents, to make.

NO JAIL TIME FOR DRUG CHARGES?

Drug use is a major issue in the state of Colorado. As an employee of the City of Aurora in their Open Space and Natural Resources division, I often see the affects of drug use first hand though those whose lives have been affected to the point of living on the street. Although this is not the only reason for homelessness, it is one of the biggest. Drug use often leads to more crime, whether it be though the affects of the drugs, or the constant desire for more when you do not have means to obtain it. Therefore, I believe that something needs to be done in order to fight back against drug use in our state. I believe that having consequences for illegal drug possession, including jail time, is one way to encourage some to stay away from such things. This is especially true with the younger generations such as those in middle school, high school, and college, who tend to fall into peer pressure easily and for many the fear of prison time is what keeps them on track to living a drug free life.

END PARTISAN STATE

OFFICES?

No, I believe that we are a government of the people, by the people, and for the people, and therefore the more that people can have a say in the better. These elections ought to be about who has the most experience, and this is up to the people of Colorado to decide.

FEES FOR BIKES TO USE ROADS AND TRAILS?

I believe that bicyclists have the same rights to the road as those who drive cars, and therefore to expect them to pay for the opportunity to use the same infrastructure as everyone else is unreasonable. However, when a cyclist is using roads, sidewalks, or trails, they are subject to the same rules as the others using the same surfaces, and therefore must respect the right of way as well as all signs and signals.

24/7 LIQUOR AT BARS?

I believe that should a grocery store wish to sell wine, that it ought to be their choice to do so.

- I believe that it is for the safety of the citizens that bars are required to close at 2:00am in the state of Colorado. This forces those who may be slightly buzzed, or maybe even completely drunk, to get home safely, hopefully through other means than driving themselves, before many working citizens get out on the morning commute, therefore cutting down on the amount of drunk driving incidents from those who are heading home after going to the bar.