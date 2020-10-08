District Attorney 17: Mason vs McCormack for DA cover primarily Adams County

Meet Brian Mason

Democrat Brian Mason has worked in the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office since 2006 and currently serves as the chief trial deputy, a position formerly held by his opponent tasked with overseeing the office’s felony cases. Before graduating from the University of Colorado School of Law, he worked as a White House aide in former President Bill Clinton’s second term.

Brian Mason Policy Questions

Would you consider re-examining evidence or re-opening your office’s investigation into the death of Elijah McClain?

Elijah McClain did not deserve to die. He was a young man with a bright future and the outrage over his death is understandable and justified. Elijah’s life mattered. Black Lives Matter. I believe this to my core.

There are several pending investigations into Elijah McClain’s death, including one by the Colorado Attorney General’s Office. Given that, I cannot comment specifically on a pending case.

As the next DA in Colorado’s 17th Judicial District, I will review any and all cases that come before me where someone has died during a police encounter. Such cases must be investigated thoroughly, independently and with integrity. We must be transparent about how we conduct these investigations and, when appropriate, utilize the independent body of the grand jury to review them. This will be a top priority of mine if elected District Attorney.

The national conversation following the murder of George Floyd is critically important in addressing how our criminal justice system treats people of color. We must do better. I’m committed to engaging in this conversation, to listening, to learning and to finding ways to address injustices in the criminal justice system.

How would you run the office differently or similarly to the current district attorney?

Effectively running and managing the District Attorney’s Office is a top priority for me. The criminal justice system is under scrutiny as never before and we must rise to meet this moment. In order to do so, we must thoroughly examine the role of the District Attorney’s Office within our system and our community. That is precisely what I intend to do.

Upon election, I will perform a top-to-bottom review of our office, our structure and our practices. I will work collaboratively with our community and with our staff to write a new mission statement for the District Attorney’s Office and will outline a vision and goals for achieving that mission.

I will create units within the District Attorney’s Office to support our responsibility of fighting for the vulnerable and supporting victims of crime, while also working to make the criminal justice system better. I will hire, retain, and mentor the finest employees and will hold my prosecutors and staff to the highest standards of professionalism and ethics.

Briefly explain the circumstances and outcome of a case in which you served as a prosecutor that you believe best exemplifies your fitness to serve as the head district attorney.

The most important quality in a prosecutor is integrity. My mantra as the next District Attorney is this: “Do the right thing. At all times. In every case.” In order to do the right thing, a prosecutor must have the integrity – and wisdom -- to know the difference between a defendant who poses a significant risk to society and someone who has made a mistake and needs a second chance. Some of my proudest moments as a prosecutor have been dismissing cases – because it was the right thing to do. I’m also proud of the cases where my work made a real, substantive difference in the lives of others. In one such case, my work helped save a young woman’s life. I’ll briefly summarize that case here.

In 2015, a young couple – who I will call David and Jamie – moved to Colorado to start their married life together. David was abusive to Jamie, even while Jamie worked three jobs to support them. One evening, David became enraged because Jamie had not made dinner. David tied Jamie to a chair, then heated up a butcher knife on the stove and branded Jamie all over her body. Jamie suffered third degree burns – in the shape of a butcher knife – from head to toe.

I was assigned David and Jamie’s case and immediately recognized it as one of the most horrific acts of torture I had ever seen. Unfortunately, due to a common, well known cycle among domestic violence victims, Jamie refused to cooperate with our prosecution and supported David. In fact, she moved out of state and hid with her husband’s family in order to avoid service. Meanwhile, David’s attorneys told me I couldn’t win the case and asked for a minimum plea bargain. I refused. David’s behavior had all the warnings of lethality – indeed, he had threatened to kill Jamie in a phone call after he was charged. I knew we had to do everything possible to protect Jamie, even when she could not protect herself. So I contacted law enforcement in the state where Jamie was hiding and convinced them to go find and serve her, which they did. I then vigorously prosecuted the case in court and held a firm line with the defendant and his attorneys, even when the case seemed hopeless. In the end, we convicted David of the top charge and he’s now serving a 32 year prison sentence. And Jamie is alive and well.

This case reflects the kind of prosecutor and leader that I will be. I will fight for the vulnerable, protect the community, and do the right thing in every case.

Amid increased calls for overall criminal justice reform, what new policies, if any, would you implement to make this judicial district more equitable for minority populations?

Racism, discrimination and social injustice have plagued our country since its founding, and they are perpetuated in our criminal justice system. Addressing racial disparities is, therefore, one of my top priorities.

As the next District Attorney, I will:

Work towards ending the school to prison pipeline

Invest in diversion programs and specialty courts as alternatives to incarceration

Mandate annual implicit and explicit bias training

• Evaluate our charging decisions to eliminate any racial discrimination

• Vigorously investigate and prosecute incidents of police brutality

• Hire a diverse workforce that reflects the community we serve

• Create a civilian review board to increase transparency

• Invest in schools, senior centers and other community partners to prevent crime and reduce recidivism

In addition to the above, I will also work with community leaders and organizations to address underlying problems of racism and discrimination in our society as a whole. We must tackle problems such as affordable housing, job creation and education in order to address the roots of this historic crisis.

What new policies, if any, would you implement to bolster the impartiality or your office when reviewing lethal incidents involving local law enforcement agencies, such as when local police injure or kill suspects or bystanders?

Thoroughly investigating and reviewing all cases where a police officer is involved in a lethal encounter is a top priority of mine. Such cases must be investigated thoroughly, independently and with integrity. This means using a multi-agency, independent team to investigate and review all such incidents. I will insist that the Aurora Police Department, for example, submits such cases to this kind of independent review.

I will create and utilize a civilian review board to provide greater transparency to the work that we do, including cases involving lethal incidents with police officers. We must be very transparent about how we conduct these investigations and, when appropriate, utilize the independent body of the grand jury to review and, where appropriate, make charging decisions.

We must rebuild trust with the community – especially the community of Aurora – and bringing greater transparency and impartiality to cases such as these is an important and necessary step in doing so.

Do you believe the state’s recently passed criminal justice reform measure, Senate Bill 217, went too far, didn’t go far enough or provided an accurate update to the state’s law enforcement policies?

I supported Senate Bill 217 and still do. It rightfully mandates that all officers use body-worn cameras. This provision alone will increase transparency and, in my view, be good for police and civilians alike. The bill also bans the use of chokeholds and carotid control holds, which was long overdue. The bill makes it a crime for an officer to fail to intervene when another officer is using excessive force and also makes it significantly harder for a fired officer to get work at another police department. Finally, the bill requires important data tracking to increase transparency. I support all of these provisions and will uphold them as the next District Attorney.