Curation headline here

Monday brings bootiful Halloween weather — no snow.

Mild temperatures today and tonight offer that rare trick or treat session without working a heavy coat into your kids’ costumes. More weather here.

First up, police are still searching for a man accused of killing three men and a woman during a shooting at a northwest Aurora home. The murders were connected to reported past domestic violence with a woman living in the home, according to Aurora police. As the manhunt got underway yesterday morning, police said shooting suspect Joseph Castorena 21 was armed and police consider him dangerous. More on that below.

Friday afternoon, a much-loved Aurora middle-school band teacher got state kudos on top of admiration from his students and fellow teachers. East Middle School band teacher Jimmy Day was tabbed Colorado Teacher of the Year for 2022. “What we know down deep to our core is that good teaching cannot happen unless there’s a love for kids,” said APS Superintendent Rico Munn. “I want you to understand when we’re saying Mr. Day is the teacher of the year for the entire state, how much love for you is represented in this building.” Reporter Carina Julig has the story and Photo Editor Philip Poston has some emotional shots.

State lawmakers, journalists, lobbyists and much of Loveland were stunned yesterday by news that Colorado GOP House Minority Leader Rep. Hugh McKean died unexpectedly at his Loveland home early Sunday. He was 55. Preliminary reports from county coroner officials indicated the popular state lawmaker and former Loveland city councilmember suffered a fatal heart attack. Reaction and details about his House seat are below.

Brazilians delivered a very tight victory to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in a divisive presidential election, giving the leftist former president another shot at power in a rejection of incumbent Jair Bolsonaro’s far-right politics. Bolsonaro still has not publicly conceded nor reacted in any way. His campaign has made repeated — unproven — claims of possible electoral manipulation before the vote, raising fears he would not accept defeat and try to challenge the results.

— Dave Perry, Editor and hoping all your treats are full-size favorites tonight