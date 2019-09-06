Fort Collins agrees to remove topless ban from public code

FORT COLLINS | Fort Collins officials have removed a topless ban from city law that inspired a Free the Nipple lawsuit.

The Coloradoan reported Wednesday that Fort Collins City Council agreed Tuesday to remove language in the public nudity code that barred women and girls over age 10 from exposing their breasts in public.

City officials say the ban is expected to be removed Sept. 17.

Officials say a district court judge and a federal appeals court have ruled against the policy in the past two years.

City Council voted in May to stop defending the ordinance in court after spending about $322,000 on a three-year lawsuit.

Officials say the deadline to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court passed, so now the city cannot enforce a topless ban that only applies to women.

Information from: Fort Collins Coloradoan, http://www.coloradoan.com