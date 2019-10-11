Colorado Boy Scouts merge, leaders cite gay inclusion cause

GRAND JUNCTION | A local Colorado Boy Scouts council has merged with a Denver area council amid declining membership numbers and financial difficulty.

The Daily Sentinel reports that the combined western slope service area was created in May to serve about 2,400 youth members and about 1,000 volunteer adult leaders through scout units in 15 northwestern Colorado counties.

Officials say the Grand Junction Boy Scouts council joined efforts with Denver in part because of decisions to allow gay scouts and leaders by the national organization.

Boy Scouts officials say it is expecting further membership decline this year when the Mormon church separates from the organization and forms its own global youth activity program.

Officials say the merger does not change scout activities.

Information from: The Daily Sentinel, http://www.gjsentinel.com