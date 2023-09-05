Slovenia guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots against Germany forward Daniel Theis (10) in the first half of their Basketball World Cup group K match in Okinawa, southern Japan, Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)

U.S. guard Anthony Edwards (10) gets a dunk against Lithuania during the second half of a Basketball World Cup second-round match in Manila, Philippines Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023.(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

U.S. guard Anthony Edwards (10) questions a call during the second half of a Basketball World Cup second-round match against Lithuania in Manila, Philippines Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023.(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

There were 34 players who averaged more than 14 points a game through the first two rounds of the Basketball World Cup.

Of those, only seven will appear in the quarterfinals.

Most of the best individual scorers in the World Cup are headed home now and won’t come anywhere near the medal stand. The top scorer in the tournament is Luka Doncic, averaging 26.4 points per game; he’s still here, with Slovenia set to meet Canada in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Canada has the second-best remaining scorer, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, whose 23.8-point average ranks fifth overall in the tournament.

Also still in the field: No. 9 Anthony Edwards of the U.S. (20.2), No. 11 Dennis Schroder of Germany (19.8), No. 16 Bogdan Bogdanovic of Serbia and Simone Fontecchio of Italy (both 18.4) and No. 28 Klemen Prepelic of Slovenia (14.8).

SCHEDULE

The Tuesday schedule:

Quarterfinals: Lithuania vs. Serbia, 4:45 a.m. EDT; U.S. vs. Italy, 8:40 a.m. EDT.

The Wednesday schedule:

Quarterfinals: Germany vs. Latvia, 4:45 a.m. EDT; Canada vs. Slovenia, 8:30 a.m. EDT.

HOW TO WATCH THE BASKETBALL WORLD CUP

— In the U.S.: The quarterfinal matchup against Italy will be aired on ESPN2, with the broadcast beginning at 8:30 a.m. EDT on Tuesday.

— There are streaming options for all games.

BETTING GUIDE

Even after losing to Lithuania to close the second round, the U.S. remains the big favorite to win the World Cup, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Americans’ odds were listed at minus-170 (meaning a $170 wager on the Americans would return $270 total, if they won the gold medal). Canada remained the second choice in the betting at plus-370 (a $100 wager would return $370), followed by Germany (plus-950), Serbia (plus-1,600), Lithuania (plus-1,800), Slovenia (plus-1,900), Latvia (plus-3,000) and Italy (plus 7,000).

Serbia is a 1.5-point favorite over Lithuania on Tuesday, the U.S. is a 15.5-point favorite to beat Italy on Tuesday, Germany is an 8.5-point favorite over Latvia on Wednesday and Canada is a 7.5-point favorite over Slovenia on Wednesday.

WHAT TO KNOW

What you need to know about the Basketball World Cup, and the U.S. road to getting here:

— A preview of the World Cup quarterfinals

— U.S. falls to Lithuania to close second-round play

— Anthony Edwards talks the talk, and more than backs it up for the U.S.

— U.S. rallies past Montenegro to open play in Round 2

— Early U.S. wins: U.S. runs past Jordan to finish perfect in opening group play, U.S. beats Greece in second game, U.S. tops New Zealand in opening game

— The Americans are using lots of depth to their advantage

— For Erik Spoelstra, this trip to Manila is very much like a homecoming

UP NEXT

Quarterfinal-round losers will play Thursday. Semifinals are Friday. Games to decide fifth and seventh place are Saturday and the gold- and bronze-medal games are Sunday.

STAT OF THE DAY

This will be only the second time in World Cup history that all three medalists from one tournament will fail to medal in the following tournament. It also happened in 2006, when Spain won gold, Greece won silver and the U.S. won bronze. In the preceding event, Spain was fifth, the U.S. was sixth and Greece didn’t qualify.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“It’s a grown-man game here. A dog-eat-dog world.” — U.S. forward Bobby Portis, on the competitiveness of the World Cup.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports