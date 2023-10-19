Aurora Ward V City Council Candidates Chris Rhodes, left, and Angela Lawson.

AURORA | Unaffiliated conservative Angela Lawson is seeking re-election to the Aurora City Council this fall, facing off against Democratic challenger Chris Rhodes for the seat representing Aurora’s southwest ward.

Lawson currently serves as an at-large representative on the council. In her submission for the Sentinel’s 2023 election guide, she identified public safety, transportation and housing as her top priorities in what she hopes will be her next term.

Lawson said she believes tougher criminal penalties can work to discourage the perpetrators of certain crimes, particularly repeat offenders. However, she advocated for a restorative justice approach to less serious, non-violent crimes, under which restitution and offenders making amends to their victims would be prioritized.

She said the city should incorporate rehabilitating offenders, law enforcement, and community and business outreach into its strategy for addressing crime.

Angela Lawson is the incumbent candidate for Ward V and is running for re-election in the upcoming election. The city of Aurora held a forum the night of Sept. 28 where the candidates for city council and mayor spoke on their platforms. Photo by PHILIP B. POSTON/Sentinel Colorado

Lawson argued in favor of traffic calming strategies to improve transportation safety in Ward V on her campaign website. She also advocated for investing in neighborhood streets and promoting transit access to accommodate demand and reduce road congestion.

On the topic of housing, she said Aurora should focus on obtaining and keeping property in a land bank to be used for affordable housing projects. She also advocated for reviewing the city’s zoning rules and permitting process to avoid inconveniencing developers, supporting programs that help families with low-to-moderate incomes become homeowners, and lobbying state leaders to reconsider Colorado’s construction defect laws.

Chris Rhodes is a city council candidate for Ward V. The city of Aurora held a forum the night of Sept. 28 where the candidates for city council and mayor spoke on their platforms. Photo by PHILIP B. POSTON/Sentinel Colorado

Rhodes said in his submission to the Sentinel that he would also like to see Aurora promoting denser development in the less densely-developed southern half of the city through zoning reform. He said he believed the majority of construction in the city should be mixed-use and multifamily housing developments.

He also said the city should invest in land banking and public housing if private developers are unable to keep up with the demand for affordable housing.

Rhodes also said he would prioritize increasing trust between the community and public safety agencies, and implementing a “housing-first” approach to homelessness if he is elected.

While he said police have made “some” progress toward reform, he said he wants to work with city management and police leaders to promote transparency and address a policing culture that he described as “us versus them.”

Rhodes said he is opposed to the city’s camping ban and believes the city should instead be focused on providing housing to the homeless to put them on a path toward stability. He also said the city should continue to invest in supportive services and programs that prevent people from being evicted from their homes.

Meet Angela Lawson, U-Challenger Angela Lawson, U-challenger Lawson is running for a third term on Aurora’s City Council, this year as a voice for Aurora’s southwest ward rather than an at-large representative. She has lived in Aurora’s Ward V for more than two decades and holds master’s degrees in social science, public administration and public policy. Lawson previously worked in the Colorado Secretary of State’s office, where she oversaw the Elections Division’s lobbyist registration program. Meet Chris Rhodes D-Challenger Chris Rhodes, D-challenger Rhodes, a union organizer, seeks a seat on the council to participate in what Democrats hope will be a new, progressive majority come November. He describes coming from a working-class background on his campaign website and says his time in Aurora has been spent unionizing the lowest-paying jobs for United Airlines at Denver International Airport and organizing in Aurora around economic justice issues. He holds a degree in social studies education from Purdue University. Angela Lawson Policy Q&A Why should Aurora voters pick you as their next Ward V representative? I’ve lived in Ward V for twenty-two years and have seen my neighborhood and the surrounding area change over time. Still, some great things that attracted me to Ward V 22 years ago remain the same: the beautiful parks and open spaces, the variety of housing options, and access to major roads and highways. We all want to have a good quality of life and feel safe in our neighborhoods, our parks and retail areas, and on our roads. We want affordable housing options that accommodate all economic levels, and we want our current businesses to stay and thrive, in addition to obtaining new businesses that meet the needs of our residents. As your Ward V council member living and experiencing the same things as you are every day, I want to find solutions to the issues that are impacting the ward so we can maintain a great quality of life where we can all thrive and enjoy. What will be your top three legislative priorities if elected? Public Safety/ Crime, Housing, Transportation /Traffic Safety Aurora’s City Council has become increasingly polarized in recent years, with members publicly arguing over topics such as police reform and social justice. How will you get work done despite this, and what sort of working relationship do you want to develop with council members who don’t share your political views? I would like to develop a better working relationship with my council colleagues that keep focus on the policies and issues, not personalities. Since 2020, Aurora has taken several steps to promote diversity in its city government — for example, by creating an Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, and by introducing Native American land acknowledgements at the start of council meetings. Has the city been moving in the right direction with these efforts? What additional steps or corrections would you like to see the city make? The city has made some efforts to bridge the local government and residents from different cultural backgrounds since the inception of the DEI office. However, where I think additional steps could be made is in providing the community members of diverse backgrounds and cultures a regular forum to provide input to the city’s DEI office on initiatives that would better bridge relationships with city government, that are responsive to the community needs and that can foster support and understanding among residents. A possible idea is the development of an advisory board where community members can discuss these issues and provide recommendations to the city. Last year, Aurora’s City Council responded to the phenomenon of homeless camping by banning camping on public property and stepping up sweeps of encampments. Do you think the city did the right thing by introducing its camping ban? Why or why not? After a year of the camping ban being in place, although not perfect, it has added a public safety resource for our residents and businesses. It has connected many homeless individuals with the city’s and other organizations resources. There is still a need to expand access to mental health and substance abuse programs by collaborating with regional partners to find solutions. Aurora and other cities in the Denver metro area have recently struggled to respond to increases in certain crimes, including vehicle and retail thefts. To discourage criminal behavior, should the city invest more in social programs (education, job training, etc.), or should it invest more in policing and tougher criminal penalties? What should that investment look like? To discourage certain crimes, stricter penalties create deterrence from some individuals in certain crimes. If an individual is a repeat offender, tougher punitive measures should be taken. For lower-level crimes and nonviolent offenses, restorative justice practices that focus on the restitution to victims and offenders to make amend for actions can be impactful and could lead to reduced recidivism. A comprehensive, balanced approach that combines enforcement efforts, penalty prevention, and rehabilitation programs in addition to encouraging communities and businesses to participate in crime prevention programs and measures. Encouraging communities to actively participate in crime prevention efforts such as neighborhood watch programs or other platforms to report criminals. After the death of Elijah McClain, Aurora’s Police Department agreed to implement a list of reforms to address what the Colorado Attorney General’s Office described as a pattern of racially biased policing and excessive force. How much progress has Aurora police made toward reform? Have calls for reform gone too far, or are they not ambitious enough? Based on the consent decree mandates, the Aurora Police Department is progressing in meeting the milestones mandated in the consent decree. The consent monitor website page provides updates on the milestones’ progress, increasing transparency to the public. The Establishment of the Community Advisory Council (CAC), which consists of community members who provide guidance and input on the reforms, is a bridge to the community on what is happening with the consent decree. Although there are still more reforms to complete, the long-term impact of these changes can benefit the community. If the community sees positive changes, especially when all of the reforms have been completed and seen in the community, then trust can be reinforced. Aurora is grappling with a shortage of affordable housing, with one city representative estimating in July that the city needed about 7,500 additional affordable units to meet demand. What specific steps would you like to see the city take to expand its inventory of affordable housing? Aurora is more affordable than many of our neighboring cities; however, affordability is still an issue for many of our residents. A combination of strategies is needed to expand the inventory of affordable housing. Approaches that I would like the city to take is to invest in the rehabilitation and maintenance of more existing affordable housing units. Acquire and hold land for future affordable housing developments through land banking. Review zoning codes to see if other housing types can be developed (i.e. manufactured and modular homes). Ensure the permitting process is streamlined to reduce construction costs and delays on affordable housing projects. Condos are entry-level homeownership choices for many individuals, so the city should be involved and have collaborative discussions with stakeholders on constructive defects and continue to partner and support programs like payment assistance or community land trust to help families with low to moderate incomes become homeowners. Some lawmakers have criticized the low-density development patterns typical in the eastern and southern parts of the city for inefficiently using land and water. How much of a problem is development “sprawl”? Do you think the city should be encouraging more compact, high-density development? If so, how? Expanding infrastructure to accommodate sprawl, which includes roads, utilities, and public services, can have a significant infrastructure cost, which can strain city budgets and lead to resources not being distributed equally. As cities spread out, traffic congestion increases and increased fuel consumption, especially with limited to no transit options, which can significantly impact residents’ quality of life. Drought patterns and water supply for long-term sustainability has to be addressed in any development sprawl. I think the city should encourage more compact, high-density development by creating a balanced and sustainable environment that aligns with the city’s vision and involves input from residents and other stakeholders to address concerns and incorporate feedback into planning is important when considering high-density development. Encouraging high-density development by revising codes and land use regulations to allow for density development, which includes increasing allowable building heights and type of density. Prioritizing transit-oriented development around public transportation areas and incentivizing mixed-used development that combines residential, retail, and walkable spaces. Investment in infrastructure improvement to support higher density areas like utilities improved transportation infrastructures and green spaces. As the demand for water grows, Colorado cities are being forced to reconsider how they allocate and share their limited water rights. If another city wanted to lease water from Aurora, how would you decide whether to support or reject that proposal? Council has approved several of these types of agreements this year. Each of the proposal consisted of different circumstances, Therefore, I would continue to rely on our Water Department Director’s insight to determine if I would support or reject a proposal to lease water from Aurora. Chris Rhodes Policy Q&A Why should Aurora voters pick you as their next Ward V representative? My time in Aurora has been spent organizing for those that have been left behind. I have seen, experienced, and heard for years the consequences of having a majority on council that only care about those benefitting from our “great economy” and believe we need more voices on council that care about those being crushed and left behind by their decisions.

As a union organizer and United Airlines employee I never made over $30,000. I know first hand how our low income residents live and the impact that has on our youth, parents. Then as a community organizer I saw my income climb to a livable income of around $50,000. People those income ranges are non factors in the decision making of council, but they do make up roughly half our city. I want to give them a voice on council. We need a council that cares equally about renters and home owners instead of only caring about those that can afford home ownership. What will be your top three legislative priorities if elected? Boost affordable housing stock, so that everyone who wants to live in aurora can

Addressing our homelessness crisis with housing first, evidence-based solutions

To restore trust between our public safety offices and communities Aurora’s City Council has become increasingly polarized in recent years, with members publicly coming into conflict over topics such as police reform and social justice. How will you get work done in spite of this, and what sort of working relationship do you want to develop with council members who don’t share your political views? My experience living in multiple states, both blue and red, talking to co-workers everywhere I have worked about politics has taught me that ordinary people agree on most things. Our politicians and partisan media have become obsessed with the few things we disagree on. My approach on council will be the same as it was in organizing, to find the things we agree on the focus on that. Residents want us to get things done in the areas where the majority agree and stop focusing on where we disagree. Anyone on council willing to address the issues our residents want us to address and improve in a way that is based on evidence and hasn’t proven to fail previously will have no issue getting my cooperation. Since 2020, Aurora has taken several steps to promote diversity in its city government — for example, by creating an Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, and by introducing Native American land acknowledgements at the start of council meetings. Has the city been moving in the right direction with these efforts? What additional steps or corrections would you like to see the city make? Yes, I think it’s a step in the right direction. In a city as diverse as Aurora, it’s important that our city employees represent the diversity in the city. All of our city employees need to feel they have fair & equal opportunities. We also need to be ensuring that as we develop and redevelop the city, we are not continuing the segregation patterns of the past that have created a very segregated Aurora that feels like completely different cities from NW to SE Aurora. The current majority on council has cut funding significantly to the DEI office and I would like to see the office funded properly to have it fully staffed. Last year, Aurora’s City Council responded to the phenomenon of homeless camping by banning camping on public property and stepping up sweeps of encampments. Do you think the city did the right thing by introducing its camping ban? Why or why not? No, I think this was a huge mistake for a multitude of reasons. For a council that prides itself on fiscal conservatism, we know that the camping ban and sweeps is significantly more expensive for the taxpayer, and costs the city millions of dollars.

It’s not human to punish people for being unhoused. The appropriate response to homelessness is to provide unhoused people with housing, so that they can be connected to the services that they need without having to worry about housing instability. Aurora and other cities in the Denver metro area have recently struggled to respond to increases in certain crimes, including vehicle and retail thefts. To discourage criminal behavior, should the city invest more in social programs (education, job training, etc.), or should it invest more in policing and tougher criminal penalties? What should that investment look like? Crime has been on the rise in the city for over a decade. We’ve seen over and over punishment after the crime doesn’t do anything to decrease crime and has a disproportionate impact on our black and brown communities and the poor. What we need to do instead is invest in the conditions that prevent crime in the first place such as city programs for youth, affordable housing, higher wages, and educational equity. After the death of Elijah McClain, Aurora’s Police Department agreed to implement a list of reforms to address what the Colorado Attorney General’s Office described as a pattern of racially-biased policing and excessive force. How much progress have Aurora police made toward reform? Have calls for reform gone too far, or are they not ambitious enough? The city has made some progress in terms of increased transparency with the consent decree and commission in place. But we need to go further and address our policing strategy and our culture of policing, because being transparent about violating people’s constitutional rights doesn’t go far enough, we need to stop the violation of people’s constitutional rights by the police to begin with. This isn’t a problem unique to Aurora, it’s a national issue that we are dealing with. I want to work with council and city management to try to change our policing strategies and culture to get us out of this “us” vs “them” mentality we have between police and community. Aurora is grappling with a shortage of affordable housing, with one city representative estimating in July that the city needed about 7,500 additional affordable units to meet demand. What specific steps would you like to see the city take to expand its inventory of affordable housing? The lack of affordable housing is the number one issue facing our city. We need to approach this in a multitude of ways. We need to examine our zoning bc our city is zoned for single family homes. We need to focus the vast majority of our future building on mixed-used development, multi-family housing (condos, townhomes, and apartments), and begin exploring land banking and city owned housing if private market forces can’t supply the demand for affordable housing to the bottom half of income earners in our city. Some lawmakers have criticized the low-density development patterns typical in the eastern and southern parts of the city for inefficiently using land and water. How much of a problem is development “sprawl”? Do you think the city should be encouraging more compact, high-density development? If so, how? Yes, sprawl is a problem and we address this through zoning reform. The high density areas of our city tend to be concentrated in Wards 1 and 3, and less so in Ward 4 and 5, and Ward 6 has almost no dense development; this prevents our essential workers from living in the wards that they work in. Evidence shows that density incentives economic investment into community, reduces car-dependency (which is better for the environment), and increases affordability. As the demand for water grows, Colorado cities are being forced to reconsider how they allocate and share their limited water rights. If another city wanted to lease water from Aurora, how would you decide whether to support or reject that proposal? I do not support leasing our water to other cities. Water is only going to become a bigger problem going forward and we can’t get ourselves into a situation where we struggle to provide water to our own residents because other cities are using up our water. We do need to work with Arapahoe Co and Adams Co commissioners on development in their unincorporated areas so that developments aren’t being approved without water sources being secured first. If so, then Aurora is forced to share our water or have them drain our aquifer dry faster than already predicted. Angela Lawson Lighter Side Questions If you had a superpower, what would it be? Time travel. It would be great to go back and relive some of the happiest moments in my life again. Did you have any New Year’s resolutions? What were they? I set goals; they provide more focus and motivation to complete. What was the last movie you watched? Mission Impossible-Dead Reckoning Part I What is your least favorite household chore? Dusting What fun fact about you would most surprise people who know you? I’m a classically trained clarinetist. Chris Rhodes Lighter Side Questions If you had a superpower, what would it be? To know the answer to any question I ask Did you have any New Year’s resolutions? What were they? No What was the last movie you watched? Don’t watch many movies, mostly series. Top Boy and Ashoka are the two most recent. Looking forward to part 3 of Lupin on Oct 5th What is your least favorite household chore? Cleaning up the mess my 16 mo old son makes every time he eats What fun fact about you would most surprise people who know you? I think Malcolm X’s autobiography should be required reading for all US high school students.