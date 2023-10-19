Stephanie Hancock policy Q&A

Why should Aurora voters pick you as their next Ward IV representative?

I have lived in Ward 4 for the past 25 years. I’m a wife, mother, Veteran, and a past small business owner. My children attended Ward 4 schools. I have been active in the Arts & Culture community for the past 15 years owning a Theatre company and working as President of the Aurora Cultural Arts District. I bring a lifetime of practical working experience to the city council. I have a deep vested interest in seeing this community continue to be safe, affordable and thriving. I want to be a voice for my friends and neighbors and continue to improve our great city.

What will be your top three legislative priorities if elected?

My top three priorities while serving on the City Council include addressing the rampant crime epidemic, reducing the unhoused population, and improving the affordability of our city.

Aurora’s City Council has become increasingly polarized in recent years, with members publicly coming into conflict over topics such as police reform and social justice. How will you get work done in spite of this, and what sort of working relationship do you want to develop with council members who don’t share your political views?

As a City council we must always keep in mind the best outcome for the city we have the privilege to serve. We may not always agree politically or philosophically, but we must work together to find the best solution to our current challenges of safety, affordability and quality of life for all Aurorians. Too much of what we see is “us versus them.” Most of us want the same outcome but we need to work in the gray so both sides can work toward that common goal.

Last year, Aurora’s City Council responded to the phenomenon of homeless camping by banning camping on public property and stepping up sweeps of encampments. Do you think the city did the right thing by introducing its camping ban? Why or why not?

• The city took a bold step instituting the camping ban. The City Council should empower, not enable unhoused persons by discovering the root cause of the issue which could be substance abuse, mental illness or loss of income. Assistance should be strongly encouraged and accessed for safety and good of the community so those who find themselves unhoused can be reintegrated into society and become productive citizens able to care for themselves. We should also seek to partner with neighboring jurisdictions to learn and share resources when we can to help those who want it.

Since 2020, Aurora has taken several steps to promote diversity in its city government — for example, by creating an Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, and by introducing Native American land acknowledgements at the start of council meetings. Has the city been moving in the right direction with these efforts? What additional steps or corrections would you like to see the city make?

It is important to acknowledge the history and culture of our city, its past and present looking to the future as a community. We are defined by the legacy of opportunity, safety and prosperity our city provides. We are a multicultural community that should not lift one group to the exclusion of others but work to empower all. Working in the art community, there’s incredible diversity of display. While we may be drawn to specific types of art, we should celebrate all of their contributions to the community and the uniqueness each piece represents.

Last year, Aurora’s City Council responded to the phenomenon of homeless camping by banning camping on public property and stepping up sweeps of encampments. Do you think the city did the right thing by introducing its camping ban? Why or why not?

Aurora and other cities in the Denver metro area have recently struggled to respond to increases in certain crimes, including vehicle and retail thefts. To discourage criminal behavior, should the city invest more in social programs (education, job training, etc.), or should it invest more in policing and tougher criminal penalties? What should that investment look like?

Retail, motor vehicle theft and assault are ever increasing and devastating crimes because there is no fear of consequence. Businesses are leaving neighborhoods that need them most because of this. Individuals are living in fear. It’s not fair that 90% of people are being held hostage by 10%. The law should be enforced swiftly with perpetrators required to pay restitution for their crimes. Consequences for bad behavior that hurt our community should be met with aggressively sending a strong message that Aurora is a safe city. Because entry level employment for juveniles is non existent, mentorship and training programs can be integrated into middle and high schools to steer students into partnership with apprenticeship programs like pipefitters, sheet metal, plumbers and electrical etc Strong families in partnership with churches, non-profit organizations, senior organizations and community involvement will also mitigate adverse behavior. This isn’t a one or the other option. We should be discouraging and penalizing criminal activity to serve as a deterrent and seek to better rehabilitate.

After the death of Elijah McClain, Aurora’s Police Department agreed to implement

a list of reforms to address what the Colorado Attorney General’s Office

described as a pattern of racially-biased policing and excessive force. How much

progress have Aurora police made toward reform? Have calls for reform gone too

far, or are they not ambitious enough?

Transparency builds trust in communities. Crime in aurora has gone down slightly, but

to the average citizen it doesn’t feel that way. Some councilmembers have led the way

to support police in enforcing the law, increase penalties and slow the revolving door or

prosecution. I support a fully funded well trained police department that is invested in

the community. It is important to build trust with the community and the police force

The first responsibility for APD is to protect and serve all its citizens. No one should

feel unsafe when encountering a police officer. It is incumbent upon city council

and the police chief to ensure that all APD are vetted properly, mentally and physically capable. Support of best practices already in place should be expanded to improve the effectiveness of our police. PAR officers and community officers will help improve relationships. Having non-police support for traffic tickets and other non-violent offenses can free officers to address serious crimes. In the end, our police officers need to create better relationships with our

communities, but still be given the resources and the support they need to keep these communities safe.

Aurora is grappling with a shortage of affordable housing, with one city representative estimating in July that the city needed about 7,500 additional affordable units to meet demand. What specific steps would you like to see the city take to expand its inventory of affordable housing?

Creating suitable accessible, affordable housing with ownership options are key to

growth. Home ownership is an entryway to building generational wealth. From 2007 -2022 condo development plummeted 84% dropping from 146 to 23 due to construction liability litigation laws. Policy reform is needed such as reduced pre-building permits, high insurance costs and to include the right to remedy opposition to excessive litigation so that builders will re-enter the market. There are currently 15 affordable housing projects already in the works in the city. Stakeholder, community members and subject matter expert advice should be continued to be included in the community building process. Most importantly, economic uncertainty threatens new affordable housing options. We need to have a thriving economy to produce lower interest rates, higher wages and a robust housing stock to give all our

residents multiple housing options.

Some lawmakers have criticized the low-density development patterns typical in

the eastern and southern parts of the city for inefficiently using land and water.

How much of a problem is development “sprawl”? Do you think the city should be

encouraging more compact, high-density development? If so, how?

The impact of higher density housing will enable more citizens access to home

ownership. Condos, townhomes and duplexes will provide entry level ownership.

Mixed communities that include these options could be a way of achieving this

goal. We must include subject matter experts, stakeholders and community

members when planning and making these decisions.

As the demand for water grows, Colorado cities are being forced to reconsider

how they allocate and share their limited water rights. If another city wanted to

lease water from Aurora, how would you decide whether to support or reject that

proposal?

Before making any decision regarding water rights and leasing, the Council would

need to leverage the expertise of experts in water conservation and distribution

along with intensive study to make water available to citizens of our state.

Aurora has been aggressive to plan for its water usage. The city might consider

selling surplus water to other jurisdictions to offset costs for our residents and

we should work with our neighbors to pursue more water storage options to

build our supplies during the wet years to lessen the impacts on the dry ones.