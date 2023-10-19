Jono Scott Policy Q&A

● Why should Aurora voters pick you as their next at-large representative?

I’m running for Aurora City Council’s At Large Position because I truly love Aurora and care that our residents thrive. My mission is to help Aurora become the safest, most affordable place to live, work, and raise a family. I grew up here and am raising my family here. My wife and I want to raise our four children in the same thriving environment in which I was raised. I want my family to be proud to call Aurora home for at least another 35 years. I firmly believe that there is great hope for this city. The future is bright for Aurora! I encourage you to visit Jonoscott.com, check out my platform, and I hope to earn your vote on November 7th.

● What will be your top three legislative priorities if elected?

I want to help Aurora become a thriving community again by focusing on the three main issues that Aurora is facing right now: (1) Reducing Crime; (2) Tackling Homelessness; and (3) Addressing Affordability. Specifically, those three issues can be addressed by focusing on:

1. Crime / Safety –This is the most pressing issue in Aurora right now. We should all feel safe in our neighborhoods and communities. I will be a champion for: (1) Enforcing our laws, (2) Empowering the victim, and (3) Expanding punishments for crime.

2. Economic Health – Aurora is poised to be the major economic driver in the state. We must expand wisely and purposefully by: (1) Supporting small businesses and (2) Attracting innovative industry leaders.

3. Affordability – We can help working families by: (1) Improving housing options (both volume and value) and (2) Reducing the tax burden.

● Aurora’s City Council has become increasingly polarized in recent years, with members publicly coming into conflict over topics such as police reform and social justice. How will you get work done in spite of this, and what sort of working relationship do you want to develop with council members who don’t share your political views?

In the end, I believe our elected officials all share the goal to make Aurora a better place. It’s how we get there that gets challenging. We have to have a civil debate of ideas and not personalities. When we devolve into name calling and personal attacks, that’s when politicians prioritize undermining their opponents over benefitting their constituents. I have had the privilege of serving on the Citizen’s Advisory Budget Committee for the last six years. The committee is composed of two citizens appointed by each council member and mayor. There is a wide range of ideas and perspectives on both sides of the spectrum. Although there is the potential to have twice the divisiveness and twice the drama, we work very well together! In fact, my peers on the committee have voted me as one of the three executive officers on the committee for the last five years in a row (including chair of the committee). I am thankful that – despite differences – we all enjoy working together in a welcoming, beneficial environment. This has resulted in high quality reports that were produced in a kind environment. I look forward to bringing this same approach as I serve on the city council.

● Since 2020, Aurora has taken several steps to promote diversity in its city government — for example, by creating an Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, and by introducing Native American land acknowledgements at the start of council meetings. Has the city been moving in the right direction with these efforts? What additional steps or corrections would you like to see the city make?

I appreciate that Aurora is such a diverse city. I’m fortunate to interact with our diverse community through my work as a food bank director, volunteer soccer coach (with five of the seven continents represented on my roster), and leading youth programs as a pastor for my church. I love that my children get to be a part of experiencing this with me! I also firmly believe that all are created equal and have the foundational rights of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Regarding city programs to promote this, I think that events like Global Fest and other city departments do a natural job of promoting these. I think the natural outworking of these are taking place in our community.

● Last year, Aurora’s City Council responded to the phenomenon of homeless camping by banning camping on public property and stepping up sweeps of encampments. Do you think the city did the right thing by introducing its camping ban? Why or why not?

We must lead on this issue with compassion. I support a treatment-first approach (modeled after such programs as Step Denver, the Bridge House, and/or the Colorado Springs Rescue Mission). I also support the direction that the current council is taking (such as the camping ban) and would like to expand upon their work. One specific policy that I would like to see is enforcement cut down from 72-hours to 24-hours. Finally, we need to work together as a region to share resources and best practices and with our nonprofits and faith-based organizations to ensure we’re providing the support needed to help people get back on their feet.

● Aurora and other cities in the Denver metro area have recently struggled to respond to increases in certain crimes, including vehicle and retail thefts. To discourage criminal behavior, should the city invest more in social programs (education, job training, etc.), or should it invest more in policing and tougher criminal penalties? What should that investment look like?

The fact is that families do not feel safe in our neighborhoods right now. We need to have an “all-of-the-above” preventative, proactive, and punitive approach to addressing crime in Aurora. This is the number one issue facing Aurora residents right now, and we must address it. This includes enforcing our laws and expanding penalties for crime. I would advocate for a fully funded, fully staffed police department that is enabled to enforce our laws with support, respect, and transparency while recognizing the need to build community trust. I support steps such as increasing penalties for crime as a necessary approach to stop crime from happening. I support our law enforcement and I’m proud to be endorsed by both the Aurora Fraternal Order of Police and the Aurora Police Association.

● After the death of Elijah McClain, Aurora’s Police Department agreed to implement a list of reforms to address what the Colorado Attorney General’s Office described as a pattern of racially-biased policing and excessive force. How much progress have Aurora police made toward reform? Have calls for reform gone too far, or are they not ambitious enough?

Aurora is currently operating under the State Attorney General’s Consent Decree. There have been benefits from this and things are moving in the right direction. Eventually, it would be ideal for us to become independent from the consent decree because we have a police department that is well respected by our community. Our law enforcement officers are put in very tough situations on a daily basis and deserve our respect and support. However, in talking with them, they also realize the value of accountability, transparency, and trust in our community. It is possible to have both respect from the community and accountability within the department. We have work to do as a city to be a welcoming community for the very best public safety professionals and that starts with building bridges with our communities and ratcheting down the rhetoric and attacks on all cops. The vast majority of our police officers care and respect our communities but they’re the ones being attacked as a result of a few bad actors. We all value public safety and have work to do to find the best approach that puts victims’ rights above those of criminals.

● Aurora is grappling with a shortage of affordable housing, with one city representative estimating in July that the city needed about 7,500 additional affordable units to meet demand. What specific steps would you like to see the city take to expand its inventory of affordable housing?

The commonsense answer to this problem is that we must increase supply to meet demand. However, we must do so wisely and appropriately. Specifically, we must expand with both volume and value. We need to build more units for all price points, while being wise about things like water availability, infrastructure, and development efficiencies. Part of this is also about being efficient with the development processes. I support the progress made from the red-tape roundup committee and would like to see that implemented and expanded. Another key factor that must be addressed is the current (state) construction defect law. This has essentially cut out the building of condos and starter homes for 20 years in our city. I would work with state leaders to amend this policy that is having a negative impact on our local affordable housing availability.

● Some lawmakers have criticized the low-density development patterns typical in the eastern and southern parts of the city for inefficiently using land and water. How much of a problem is development “sprawl”? Do you think the city should be encouraging more compact, high-density development? If so, how?

Local control and communication are important. I also value private property rights. When balancing these two concepts, planning and zoning must consider the area for which development is taking place. For instance, although I am for density in certain areas, it would not be appropriate to scrape an existing single-family house and place a multi-unit apartment building in its place (especially in an HOA). Aurora has the unique benefit of having different areas that people are drawn to. For instance, some people are drawn to the density around a place like Stanley Marketplace, while others are drawn to the suburban feel of the communities like Heritage Eagle Bend, Blackstone, etc. City planning should have some flexibility within these plans to be able to allow people the freedom to choose which environment they want to live, work, and play.

● As the demand for water grows, Colorado cities are being forced to reconsider how they allocate and share their limited water rights. If another city wanted to lease water from Aurora, how would you decide whether to support or reject that proposal?

This would need to be considered on a case-by-case basis. For instance, in a year like this (where we have had more rain than expected), it may make sense. However, in a drought, it would not. Aurora City Leaders must make it a priority to treat our water rights with care and responsibility. We must also balance the costs to us, as residents. In a time when costs have risen dramatically in all sectors of the economy, I am not a fan of adding more costs to us as residents and consumers. I support any reasonable and responsible way that we can keep costs down to the residents of Aurora.