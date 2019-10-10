AURORA VOTE 2019 — 5 want to steer Aurora Public Schools district as it faces crucial changes

Stephanie Mason Mason has served as the Parent Teacher Student Organization president at Columbia Middle School for several years. Her children graduated from APS, and she said two grandchildren are currently APS students. Mason enjoys an endorsement from the Aurora Education Association teacher union.

Describe how your career and experiences qualify you for an APS school board seat.

A little about me, born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on September 28, 1958. To proud parents Gwendolyn and Fredrick Gordon. I attended the University of North Dakota and Black Hills State University. My purpose has always involved helping our youth, providing them with skills and knowledge to be successful. After receiving a Bachelorettes degree in Sociology with a Minor in Psychology. I began work at, Dakota Department of Human Resource as a Social Worker. I help provide support for children lacking proper supervision or support and continued to advocate for youth. I transition onto The Girls Incorporated, as i continued to advocate and provide resources for troubled girls. Summer of 1995, my husband and I fell in love with Colorado buying our first home in Aurora. I continued to be engaged with my community and involved with youth enrichment as I always have. My involvement with groups like Ingredients and Crafty Brunch raised money granting scholarships for many youths to attend college. These our just some of my qualifications. As a grandmother of two, I often wondered what kind of education they were receiving? So increased my involvement helping with fundraiser activities etc, and the next year I was voted President of P. T. S.O at Columbia Middle School and held the position for three years. During this time I coordinated with the University of Metro campus tours for the eight graders, which remains a tradition at Columbia which I am very proud of. I also partnered up with a fellow parent Pat Davis, forming a new after school program called SAWS(Striving and Will Succeed) helping young girls with low self-esteem and giving them a sense of empowerment and support to succeed. You can see I am a qualified candidate but what makes me unique is that I have loved one’s in APS schools I remain on the same house for over twenty years. I understand were APS schools have been were they out today and were they need to be for our kids future.

Research indicates that parental involvement in their child’s education is an important factor in student success. How would you engage with parents and the community as a school board member to foster that parent-child involvement?

I would hold town hall meetings incongruence with teacher conference to address the concerns of the student and parents involving the schools and the community. I would also like to establish a parent advisory group. The more information parents have access to may give them a reason to become more involved with their child’s education.

From what you know so far, where do you see the greatest need for increased spending in the district?

We have schools failing in Aurora for a consistent four year. Although this is the first year that the citizens have been made aware of this. These schools have the potential to close schools that have been around thirty or forty years. I would like to see more money put into the school giving students proper and updated textbooks to provide students with the tools needed to pass these proficiency test. To give up on these schools is to give up on our youth and our future. We continue to have funds but there our not being investment into our school. Schools our failing because of the lack of investment into them.

Many Aurora schools include students learning English, which can be a major barrier for their education. Should the district do more to accelerate English acquisition, even at the expense of something else?

Not at the expense of something else.......the system we have in place now is broken and failing those students, along with putting a heavy burden on our Teachers and the other students.There is enough money in the Aurora’s new budget implementing additional tools to help these students without taking away from something else.

School shootings are on the minds of parents, students and teachers. Is the district doing enough to protect the APS community from gun violence and to ensure that parents and students are confident about security? What initiatives would you support?

Providing more counselors, health providers and outside resources for kids to go to when they feel they cannot go to adults. Mental stability is also something that has become an epidemic. Mental health needs to be addressed and and out of school and help should be given to those in need. Lastly, there needs to be a stance on bullying in schools if we continue to take this lightly the violence will continue. Address the issues before they become a tragedy.

College prep has long been a goal of this and other school districts. Should the school district do more to prepare students for real life and to become a better civil citizen? It could mean more focus on basic life, schools and how government and communities work?

Yes... our students deserve to be prepared for life, they are not robots and need more in life skills than just studying for a test.

New charter schools are opening in Aurora. School board responsibilities often include reviewing district-authorized charter schools and considering new applications. Describe your stance on charter schools and how that would inform your decision-making as a board member.

First.. I will state that a parent has a right to send their child to any school of their choice. But unfortunately not every parent has a choice...and those who do are already sending their child to a private school across town. Unfortunately, all parents do not have a choice, what makes a charter school better? The money we are using to open these charter schools should be invested in our public school. Investment creates opportunity which creates the school not the name. The investment should be in the community and in the schools already apart of that community.

Superintendent Rico Munn has led the district since 2013. If elected, would you renew his contract? Why or why not?

His contact has already been renewed it is sad and worry sume (sic) that are school system has become corrupt and unconstitutional.

For generations, schools have practiced one form or another of “social promotion.” It means that, even if a student is not proficient at the bulk of grade-level skills, they are moved along to the next grade. Would you support ending this system, and holding more students back to acquire the skills they need to succeed in the following grade?

Yes, we have created students that are not attending class, not receiving the education and still graduating. Yet they are not prepared for real- life, setting them up to fail. Continuing the cycle of keeping the poor uneducated keeping the poor poor.