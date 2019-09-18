Aurora police search for additional victims of suspected sexual assailant

AURORA |Aurora police have arrested a Brighton man on suspicion of sexually assaulting and exploiting a 14-year-old Aurora girl.

Police arrested Jamie Phillips, 25, on Sept. 13 in Brighton, Aurora police announced in a Facebook post published Sept. 18.

Phillips is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a local girl from January through April of this year, according to an arrest affidavit filed in Arapahoe County Court.

Phillips initially contacted the girl, who was 13 at the time, via Facebook messenger in January, according to the arrest document.

The girl later told investigators she was involved in a relationship with Phillips for the first four months of this year, and the two engaged in sexual acts six different times in the parking lot of a local apartment complex during that time period.

Facebook officials contacted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on June 12, saying they “found conversations between the juvenile and an adult user from Jan. 29. 2019 until April 29, 2019,” according to the affidavit.

The Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force then obtained the Facebook users’ IP addresses through Comcast.

In early September, Aurora detectives contacted the girl at her grandmother’s house, where she told investigators she was in a relationship with Phillips for the first four months of the year. Detectives collected several nude photographs Phillips and the girl had exchanged, several of which constituted child pornography, according to the affidavit.

Detectives later traced Phillips, who used the Facebook usernames Jamie Reed and Tyga Montana, to his mother’s house in Brighton.

The girl “told (Phillips) that she was 13 years old and said he did not care,” according to the affidavit.

Phillips was booked into the Arapahoe County Detention Center on Sept. 14, but was released on $40,000 bond three days later, according to county records.

Anyone who believes they or someone they know may have been victimized by Phillips is encouraged to contact Aurora detectives at 303-739-6109.

“Currently we are not aware of any occupations or positions he held that would have put him in direct contact with minors,” police wrote on Facebook.