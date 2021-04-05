Aurora police investigating 3 separate weekend shootings

AURORA | Aurora police are investigating three separate shootings that left three men injured over the weekend.

Investigators said that a man was injured in a drive-by shooting at about 5:20 a.m. on April 3 in the 14000 block of East 13th Avenue. The man who was shot was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, police said on Twitter. No further information was released.

At 3:25 a.m. the following morning, another man was shot after two males approached him near the intersection of East Montview Avenue an Dallas Street in north Aurora, according to police. The man who was shot April 4 drove himself to the hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

And at 7:15 p.m. the same day a third man was shot and seriously wounded near the intersection of east 35th Avenue and Helena Street. Chambers Road was closed for several hours as investigators gathered evidence in the far northeast corner of the city.

Police did not release any information related to potential suspects or the events that led up to any of the weekend’s shootings.

Shootings in the city have increased in recent months, with a 73% increase in incidents during which a bullet struck a person’s flesh in 2020, according to Aurora Police department data.

Authorities are asking anyone with potential information related to these recent shootings to call the Denver Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for rewards up to $2,000.