Aurora police announce charges against boy, deceased man related to massive street race along I-225

AURORA | Aurora police on Wednesday announced dozens of criminal charges against two people accused of orchestrating a chaotic street race on Interstate 225 that ensnared hundreds of motorists in early March.

Nearly two months after the event that some officials deemed a “highway takeover,” investigators announced that an unnamed boy has been issued a criminal summons for a trio of traffic-related charges in relation to the March 7 incident. The boy, who police did not name because he is not a legal adult, will appear in Arapahoe County Court to face charges related to reckless driving, driving with a canceled license and engaging in a speed exhibition.

Investigators also announced more than four dozen charges — including 45 counts of false imprisonment — against a suspected organizer of the event, 21-year-old Anthony Corona.

But Corona will not stand to face the charges levied against him as he died in traffic crash in Broomfield on April 4, police said. The Aurora Police Department case against him is now closed.

In addition to the false imprisonment counts, police were seeking to charge Corona with conspiracy, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and several other traffic-related charges.

Traffic investigators initially estimated that as many as 800 cars were involved in the hours-long rally that effectively halted all southbound traffic on I-225 between East Alameda Avenue and East Colfax Avenue. But police on Wednesday said it’s unclear how many people were on the highway to race and how many were entangled in the fracas.

Officer Crystal McCoy, spokesperson for the Aurora Police Department, wrote in a news release that it took responding officers more than 20 minutes to sift through the traffic and attempt to break up the gathering.

The scene was further leavened with disorder as drivers intentionally burned their tires and ignited fireworks, filling the air with haze. Witnesses also reported watching drivers brandish guns out of car windows.

“Many individuals were unjustly caught in a potentially dangerous situation, law enforcement’s ability to respond through the area was significantly impacted, and the incident, referred to by some as a ‘highway takeover,’ created potential to impede anyone’s ability to get through the area to nearby hospitals,” McCoy wrote.

The commotion on the Aurora interstate came just two weeks after Aurora police officials had briefed city council members on the proliferation of illegal street racing across the metroplex in recent months.

“These groups and organizations are large and becoming more sophisticated,” Police Lt. Mike Hanifin told a panel of council members in February. “They are brazen, and they are emboldened with their actions. They are utilizing social media sites and live feeds to promote their illegal street racing. Law enforcement in general in the metro area and along the Front Range … are severely outnumbered and at a significant disadvantage.”

To combat the issue, police on Wednesday said they plan to target the owners of cars found to be involved in street racing regardless of whether the owner was behind the wheel. Investigators said they plan to notify owners of cars found to be driving recklessly, carelessly or engaging in races with a letter asking them to not engage in such activity again.

The letter reads: “As the vehicle owner, you are hereby notified that you must make a good faith effort to prevent, through appropriate action or otherwise, any person from re-committing any of the above acts or other street racing related acts contrary to law with your vehicle,” according to an excerpt provided by police.

If the owner’s vehicle is found to be involved in racing after they’ve received the missive from authorities, they could be slapped with a charge in municipal court that could result in jail time or fines.

Earlier this month, Bandimere Speedway in Morrison launched a public drag racing series specifically aimed at curbing illegal racing on public streets across the region. Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman has supported Aurora’s involvement in the series via Twitter.

Police encourage residents to report future incidents of street racing in the city on ReportStreetRacing.com.