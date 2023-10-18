The Aurora Sentinel Community Shareholder model is an innovative effort to preserve and expand critical, fact-based journalism in Aurora. You can invest in local news with Aurora Sentinel Community Shares for as little as $10, and your contribution could be tax deductible.
AP PHOTOS: The death toll soars on war’s 11th day, compounding misery and fueling anger
Inside Gaza City’s al-Shifa Hospital, blood-soaked victims of a devastating explosion at a nearby medical center lined the halls, desperate for care. Hamas officials said an Israeli airstrike was responsible for the blast at al-Ahli hospital, which killed hundreds. The Israeli military denied responsibility, blaming a rocket misfired by Palestinian militants.
With airstrikes intensifying and diplomats struggling for answers, the war between Israel and Hamas raged on for an 11th day, with no refuge available from pain and grief.
In the Israeli city of Holon, mourners who gathered for the funeral of a young woman slaughtered during the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on a music festival, wept openly and clung to one another for support.
And while the families of Israelis being held hostage in Gaza appealed to world leaders to intercede, Palestinian families locked in the enclave where supplies are running desperately low, lined up to collect water needed to survive.