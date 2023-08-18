A worker charges robots displayed at the annual World Robot Conference at the Beijing Etrong International Exhibition and Convention Center in Beijing, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

A robot face capable of mimicking human like expressions is displayed near robotic arms at the annual World Robot Conference at the Beijing Etrong International Exhibition and Convention Center in Beijing, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

A woman poses in front of a six arm robot at the annual World Robot Conference at the Beijing Etrong International Exhibition and Convention Center in Beijing, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

A panda shaped robot is prepared for a demonstration at the annual World Robot Conference at the Beijing Etrong International Exhibition and Convention Center in Beijing, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

A human like cyborg and an image of a robot dog is displayed at the Xiaomi booth at the annual World Robot Conference at the Beijing Etrong International Exhibition and Convention Center in Beijing, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

A panda shaped robot demonstrates its ability to grab a can of soda at the annual World Robot Conference at the Beijing Etrong International Exhibition and Convention Center in Beijing, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

A device for scanning the human brain to help diagnose mental afflictions is displayed at the annual World Robot Conference at the Beijing Etrong International Exhibition and Convention Center in Beijing, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

An artificial heart is displayed at the annual World Robot Conference at the Beijing Etrong International Exhibition and Convention Center on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Workers sit near images of robotic arms from Estun a Chinese manufacturer of industrial robots at the annual World Robot Conference at the Beijing Etrong International Exhibition and Convention Center, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

A worker stands next to apples harvesting robot displayed at the annual World Robot Conference held at the Beijing Etrong International Exhibition and Convention Center, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Human like robots and robotic faces that mimic human expressions are displayed at the annual World Robot Conference at the Beijing Etrong International Exhibition and Convention Center in Beijing, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

A woman pushes robots around at the annual World Robot Conference at the Beijing Etrong International Exhibition and Convention Center, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Workers demonstrate a giant robot at the annual World Robot Conference at the Beijing Etrong International Exhibition and Convention Center, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

A man tests a device that uses brain activities and virtual reality to control other machines at the annual World Robot Conference at the Beijing Etrong International Exhibition and Convention Center, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Visitors record a robot that can draw portraits for them at the annual World Robot Conference at the Beijing Etrong International Exhibition and Convention Center, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Visitors take a close look at an artificial heart during the annual World Robot Conference at the Etrong International Exhibition and Convention Center on the outskirts of Beijing, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Visitors look at a robotic arm performs a Chinese tea serving during the annual World Robot Conference at the Etrong International Exhibition and Convention Center on the outskirts of Beijing, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

A man looks at the industrial robotic arms from Yaskawa Shougang Robot Co. Ltd on display at the annual World Robot Conference at the Etrong International Exhibition and Convention Center on the outskirts of Beijing, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Visitors look at a robotic arm performs a Chinese tea serving during the annual World Robot Conference at the Etrong International Exhibition and Convention Center on the outskirts of Beijing, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

An exhibitor watches a visitor receiving a massage by a robotic arm during the annual World Robot Conference at the Etrong International Exhibition and Convention Center on the outskirts of Beijing, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

BEIJING | Winking, grimacing or nodding their heads, robots mimicked the expressions of visitors at a robot expo in Beijing.

They were among the creations dazzling people attending the annual World Robot Conference, where companies showed off robots designed for a wide range of uses, including manufacturing, surgery and companionship.

The animatronic heads and humanoid robots on display at the EX Robots booth this week personified the image of what robots are supposed to be in the popular imagination, with synthetic skin and lifelike facial expressions complimented by moving arms and hands.

CEO Li Boyang said they’re ideal for roles that require interacting with the public, such as in museums, tourist attractions, school settings and “companion scenarios.”

Doggie droids — a mainstay of high tech fairs — were out in force. Canine robots shook hands with fairgoers and performed handstands on their front paws.

Elsewhere at the fair, robotic arms served Chinese tea, prepared ice cream cones, bounced ping pong balls and gave visitors back massages.

Harvesting robots demonstrated how they could pick apples off the branch, while an artist robot drew portraits of visitors.

Industrial robot arms for factory production lines also grabbed focus. One of Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s goals is to move the country’s vast manufacturing sector away from low-cost creation of cheap goods into more high-tech production, and industrial robots will be an important element of that plan.