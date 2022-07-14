10 YEARS: Events around Aurora reflect, remember theater shooting victims

7/20 Foundation: Events for 10 years after, a ‘metamorphosis’

The 7/20 Foundation is hosting a number of events to commemorate the Aurora theater shooting over the next week, including its annual midnight vigil, 5K and a number of events July 23 on Aurora’s great lawn. The theme for this year’s events is “metamorphosis,” to honor how the attack transformed the city and changed people’s lives forever. Register online and find more information at 7-20memorial.org.

AJ’s Haze beer release

Thursday, July 14 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Six Capital Brewing

16701 E. Iliff Avenue Suite B

Six Capital Brewing partnered with the 7/20 Foundation and the family of theater shooting victim A.J. Boik to create a beer in A.J.’s honor. The IPA “A.J.’s Haze” will debut this Thursday at the brewery and will also be served at the beer fest on July 23, with a portion of the proceeds from each beer going to the 7/20 Foundation.

10th Annual Midnight Vigil Remembrance

Tuesday, July 19, 11:30 p.m.

Aurora Municipal Center garden

15151 E. Alameda Parkway

The vigil will start with a candlelight procession at 11:30 p.m. and will include prayer, a walk through the remembrance garden and a procession of first responders. The event will also be livestreamed on the Foundation’s Facebook page starting at midnight.

Hero’s Journey 5K

Saturday, July 23 9 a.m.

The 5K will begin at the Aurora Metro Station across from the theater and end at the 7/20 Memorial reflection garden. Proceeds from the race go to the Zack Golditch opportunity scholarship. Runners 21 and over will receive a wristband for unlimited beer tasting at the beer garden.

Reflection Ceremony

1:45 to 3 p.m.

Aurora City Hall Great Lawn

The reflection ceremony will honor the lives lost during the shooting and “acknowledge the continued healing journeys of survivors, first responders, and community leaders,” according to the Foundation.

After the reflection ceremony, there will be a beer garden, food trucks, live music and chalk art festival on the great lawn, along with a variety of wellness and community outreach booths. This year’s festival will have a particular focus on the healing power of art, according to the 7/20 Foundation. The beer garden will be from 3:00-6:30 p.m., and food trucks and live music from 3:00.-7:00 p.m. Bands performing include Brushfire and Latin Sol. The chalk art will be at the reflection garden on the southeast side of City Hall.

At 7:20 p.m. The Strauss Chamber Orchestra and Life/Art Dance will perform at the Reflection Garden. The immersive tribute will also include a poetry reading by former Aurora poet laureate Assetou Xango and video and visual art from DAVA students.

— Carina Julig, Sentinel staff writer

