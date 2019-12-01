Von Miller’s 95-game starting streak is over because of an injured left knee.

The Denver Broncos star edge rusher hurt his left knee at Buffalo last week and is inactive against the Los Angeles Chargers. Miller hadn’t missed a game since Super Bowl 48 on Feb. 2, 2014. He wore a cap and shorts as he tested out the knee on the field a few hours before kickoff.

But Miller was limping after several simulated pass-rush moves.

Broncos rookie quarterback Drew Lock also is set to make his first start. He was a second-round pick out of Missouri who was recently activated off injured reserve. Lock suffered a thumb injury in a preseason game.

Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray is active against the Rams despite showing up on the injury report late in the week with a hamstring issue. Murray has started all 11 games this season and thrown for 2,703 yards, 14 touchdowns and five interceptions.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS-DENVER

Chargers: QB Easton Stick, RB Justin Jackson, S Roderic Teamer, CB Tevaughn Campbell, G Spencer Drango, WR Jason Moore, DT Sylvester Williams.

Broncos: WR Juwann Winfree, CB Shakial Taylor, DE DeMarcus Walker, Miller, T Ja’Wuan James, T Calvin Anderson, DL Jonathan Harris.