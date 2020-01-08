Swan scores 31 to carry Air Force past Utah State 79-60

COLORADO SPRINGS | Ryan Swan had a season-high 31 points with 11 rebounds as Air Force topped Utah State 79-60 on Tuesday night.

Air Force center Ryan Swan (34) drives under the basket against Utah State guard Diogo Brito (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Air Force Academy, Colo. (Christian Murdock/The Gazette via AP)

A.J. Walker had 12 points for Air Force (8-8, 2-2 Mountain West Conference). Swan — a graduate of Aurora’s Overland High School —  was 11 of 16 from the field and made 8 of 11 free throws.

Air Force entered the locker room at the half trailing narrowly, 34-31, but the Falcons were able to outscore the Aggies 48-26 in the second half to pull away for the 19-point victory. The Aggies’ 26 second-half points were a season low for the team.

Brock Miller had 16 points, making five 3-pointers, for the Aggies (13-5, 2-3). Sam Merrill added 10 points.

Air Force faces New Mexico on the road on Saturday. Utah State plays Nevada at home on Saturday.

