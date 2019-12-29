DALLAS | Ben Bishop steadied Dallas through a barrage of chances and had plenty left to get the Stars through a shootout.

Joe Pavelski and Alexander Radulov scored in the shootout, Bishop made 18 of his season-high 41 saves in the second period and the Stars beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 Saturday night.

“It was kind of a bend, don’t-break there in the second,” Bishop said, “and we had some big kills. … You’re going to play tight games all season and it’s obviously a very good team over there. It’s a big win for us.”

Pavelski is 3 for 3 in shootouts this season and has been designated as the Stars’ leadoff skater by interim coach Rick Bowness.

“Your goal scorers have to go in those situations,” Bowness said. “If someone is having a good night, you let them go.”

Radulov assisted on Dallas’ first goal after missing two games because of a lower-body injury. He is 1 for 3 in shootouts this season.

“Sometimes you’re reading the goalie and sometimes you’re just doing moves,” Pavelski said. “I had an idea of what I wanted to do against him. Scan the net quick.”

Bishop followed with two saves. Radulov bested Colorado goalie Philipp Grubauer with a low shot to end it.

Grubauer stopped 38 shots, including six in overtime. The Avalanche killed a power play in the extra period.

“Overall pretty good job, good effort by our guys,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said.

Tyler Seguin and Denis Gurianov scored for Dallas, and J.T. Compher and Ian Cole had a goal each for the Avalanche.

Colorado lost for the fourth time in five games (1-3-1) but held onto second place in the Pacific Division. Dallas broke a two-game skid and moved ahead of Winnipeg into third in the division.

“It’s great to get away with a win and two points here,” Stars defenseman John Klingberg said. “It’s a divisional game, so every point matters and we’re trying to chase them down.”

Klingberg had an assist on each of the Stars’ two goals. Matt Nieto assisted on Colorado’s first two goals.

Dallas scored on its first shot on goal at 1:08 of the first period. Klingberg left the puck in the slot, where Radulov picked it up and sent a backhand pass to Seguin just to the left of the net for an easy goal.

Compher tied it with 1:02 left in the first. He picked up the rebound of Nieto’s backhand shot from low on the right wall and put a snap shot past Bishop.

Cole gave the Avalanche their first lead at 7:19 of the second period. He reached to knock down the puck with his left hand, and it fell in front of him in the left faceoff circle, where he sent a wrist shot into the net.

Two minutes later, MacKinnon hit the right post with a backhand. The Avalanche had a 19-10 advantage in shots on goal in the second.

Grubauer shut down Dallas for more than 40 minutes before Gurianov tied it at 1:25 of the third period. His slap shot from the top of the right circle hit Cole and fluttered over Grubauer’s right shoulder.

Gurianov has a goal in three straight games and a point in four in a row, both career highs.

In the third, Colorado’s Cale Makar hit a post, and Bishop stopped Matt Calvert on a short-handed 2-on-1 break.

NOTES: Seguin has five goals and an assist in the last five games. He had only six goals in the first 34 games. Seguin scored at least 26 goals in each of his first seven seasons with the Stars. … Colorado won only 4 of 14 faceoffs (29 percent) in the first period. LW Gabriel Landeskog had three of the successful faceoffs in four attempts. Dallas C Jason Dickinson won all three of his faceoffs in the first and finished the game 8 for 9. … Colorado C Nathan MacKinnon’s tripping penalty in overtime was only his fourth minor penalty this season. … The shootout was the first for the Avalanche; Dallas is 2-2.

UP NEXT

Avalanche: Begin a two-game homestand on Tuesday against Winnipeg.

Stars: Travel to Arizona for a game on Sunday.