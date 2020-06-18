Special Olympics’ Summer Games go virtual due to COVID-19

DENVER | The coronavirus pandemic has forced cancellations or adjustments for every type of athletic competition for the last three months.

Special Olympics Colorado — which provides competition for individuals with intellectual disabilities — is adapting by moving the organization’s annual Summer Games online.

The Summer Games have been held on the campus of Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction since 2013, but shift to a virtual format for health safety reasons this year. The Opening Ceremony for a week’s worth of events is set to be broadcast live at 7 p.m. Sunday on the organization’s Facebook page.

“While we are disappointed to not be hosting an in-person summer games, we are incredibly excited to be planning and executing an immersive and interactive competition for athletes of all ages and abilities as well as the community at-large,” Special Olympics Colorado President and CEO Megan Scremin said in a statement. “During this difficult time, it is crucial that Special Olympics Colorado continues to deliver joy and unity through sport and that is exactly what Virtual State Summer Games will do.”

Different sports will be highlighted daily between 9 a.m.-4 p.m. June 22-26: Gymnastics (June 22), Powerlifting (June 23), Athletics (June 24), Swimming (June 25) and Soccer (June 26). Athletes and their families can complete competition in their homes and submit their results online.

Special Olympics Colorado has canceled all live events and competitions through June 30 due to COVID-19.

Visit specialolympicsco.org for more information.

