Colorado Rockies (29-45, fifth in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (37-35, second in the NL Central)



Cincinnati; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT



PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Austin Gomber (4-6, 7.29 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Reds: Brandon Williamson (1-0, 5.40 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Reds -164, Rockies +140; over/under is 10 runs



BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies, on a five-game losing streak, take on the Cincinnati Reds.



Cincinnati has a 37-35 record overall and a 17-18 record at home. The Reds have the ninth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .398.



Colorado has a 13-26 record on the road and a 29-45 record overall. Rockies hitters have a collective .400 slugging percentage to rank seventh in the NL.



The matchup Monday is the fourth time these teams match up this season.



TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Steer leads the Reds with a .277 batting average, and has 17 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 30 walks and 39 RBI. Will Benson is 12-for-29 with a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.



Jurickson Profar has 17 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 26 RBI for the Rockies. Ryan McMahon is 15-for-37 with two doubles, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.



LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 8-2, .240 batting average, 4.05 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs



Rockies: 3-7, .232 batting average, 6.93 ERA, outscored by 32 runs



INJURIES: Reds: Stuart Fairchild: day-to-day (neck), Graham Ashcraft: 15-Day IL (calf), Nick Lodolo: 60-Day IL (calf), Wil Myers: 10-Day IL (kidney stones), Derek Law: 15-Day IL (elbow), Joey Votto: 60-Day IL (bicep/shoulder), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Connor Overton: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tony Santillan: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (elbow), Vladimir Gutierrez: 60-Day IL (elbow)



Rockies: Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), Charlie Blackmon: 10-Day IL (hand), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (heel), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), C.J. Cron: 10-Day IL (back), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar