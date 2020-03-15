The Latest: Kroenke to pay arena employees during shutdown

The Latest on the coronavirus outbreak’s effect on sports around the world (all times local):

12:30 a.m.

Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche ownership Kroenke Sports & Entertainment says it will pay its part-time and hourly employees impacted by the cancellations due to the coronavirus outbreak for the next 30 days.

The company also is calling on its vendors and partners to do the same.

“It is a very trying time for our tight-knit sports community, but more importantly for human beings in general,” KSE Vice Chairman Josh Kroenke said in a statement Saturday night.

KSE has suspended all events at the Pepsi Center, home of the Nuggets and Avalanche, Paramount Theatre, Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, home of the Colorado Rapids, and the 1STBANK Center for 30 days.

“We look forward to seeing all of our fans back in our venues at the appropriate time!” Kroenke said.