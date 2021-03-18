The Denver Nuggets of the NBA and the Colorado Avalanche of the NHL will allow up to 4,050 fans into Ball Arena starting April 2.

Kroenke Sports & Entertainment announced Thursday it received a capacity variance approval from the Colorado Department of Health and Environment. The total amount of fans is about 22% of the venue’s overall capacity.

KSE said a Nuggets game on March 30 and an Avalanche contest on March 31 will allow frontline staff, health care providers and first responders. The first game for ticketed fans will be when the Avalanche host the St. Louis Blues on April 2.

In a statement, KSE chairman and owner Stan Kroenke said the team is “thrilled” to welcome fans back and called it a “major first step” in the quest to have a fully packed arena again.