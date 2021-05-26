A spotlight hits fans, who were allowed into Ball Arena for the first time since last year because of the coronavirus, as they wait for the start of the first period of an NHL hockey game between the Arizona Coyotes and Colorado Avalanche Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Denver. The arena has been approved for 10,500 fans for upcoming Avalanche and Denver Nuggets games. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The home of the Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets will now permit 10,500 fans for playoff games, which is 57.3% of the overall venue capacity at Ball Arena.

Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE) announced Wednesday it had received approval to raise attendance from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, along with the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment.

The capacity was limited to 7,750 fans for the Avalanche’s opening two games of the Stanley Cup playoffs as they swept a first-round series with St. Louis. It was the same capacity when the Nuggets split the first two home games against Portland.

