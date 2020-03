PEORIA, Arizona | Jon Gray worked two scoreless innings for Colorado in Monday’s 9-6 win over Seattle.

Ryan McMahon and Sam Hilliard homered for the Rockies.

Justus Sheffield struck out four and gave up a home run over his three innings for the Mariners. Wei-Yin Chen allowed four runs on five hits, including two home runs, and two walks in 1 1/3 innings.

Top outfield prospect Jarred Kelenic hit his first home run of the spring. Kyle Seager and Evan White both doubled.