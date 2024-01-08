COMMERCE CITY | American forward Djordje Mihailovic joined the Colorado Rapids on Monday, returning to Major League Soccer after scoring just one goal during 23 league appearances in a year with AZ Alkmaar in the Dutch league.



The 25-year-old agreed to a four-year contract that includes a team option for 2028 and will be a designated player who counts only partly against the salary cap. Colorado obtained his discovery priority from Cincinnati for $75,000 in 2024 General Allocation Money, which can be used to reduce a player’s allocation against the cap.



Mihailovic scored seven goals in 73 regular season games with the Chicago Fire from 2017-20 and 13 in 61 regular season matches with Montreal from 2020-21.



He joined AZ on Jan. 1 last year and scored his only league goal against Go Ahead Eagles on Jan. 25. Mihailovic’s only other goal for the club was against Andorra’s Santa Coloma in the third round of Europa Conference League qualifying on Aug. 10.



Mihailovic has three goals in 11 international appearances, including a pair against St. Kitts and Nevis last June in the CONCACAF Gold Cup.



Colorado last week acquired American goalkeeper Zack Steffen from Manchester City.