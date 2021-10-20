Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the second half of Game 4 of an NBA second-round playoff series Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Denver. Jokic and the Nuggets return to Phoenix Wednesday night to open the new NBA season. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns

Phoenix; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

LINE: Suns -6.5; over/under is 224.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Phoenix Suns begin the season at home against the Denver Nuggets.
Phoenix finished 51-20 overall and 30-12 in Western Conference action in the 2020-21 season. The Suns averaged 27.0 assists per game on 43.3 made field goals last season.

Denver finished 47-25 overall and 26-16 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Nuggets averaged 115.1 points per game last season, 49.7 in the paint, 18.0 off of turnovers and 12.4 on fast breaks.

INJURIES: Suns: Dario Saric: out (knee).

Nuggets: Jamal Murray: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar

