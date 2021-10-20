Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns
Phoenix; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT
LINE: Suns -6.5; over/under is 224.5
BOTTOM LINE: The Phoenix Suns begin the season at home against the Denver Nuggets.
Phoenix finished 51-20 overall and 30-12 in Western Conference action in the 2020-21 season. The Suns averaged 27.0 assists per game on 43.3 made field goals last season.
Denver finished 47-25 overall and 26-16 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Nuggets averaged 115.1 points per game last season, 49.7 in the paint, 18.0 off of turnovers and 12.4 on fast breaks.
INJURIES: Suns: Dario Saric: out (knee).
Nuggets: Jamal Murray: out (knee).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar