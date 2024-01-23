Denver Nuggets (30-14, third in the Western Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (24-19, seventh in the Eastern Conference)



Indianapolis; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST



BOTTOM LINE: Denver takes on the Indiana Pacers after Nikola Jokic scored 42 points in the Nuggets’ 113-104 victory against the Washington Wizards.



The Pacers are 13-8 in home games. Indiana leads the league with 31.1 assists per game led by Tyrese Haliburton averaging 12.5.



The Nuggets are 13-10 in road games. Denver is fifth in the Western Conference with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Jokic averaging 3.0.



The 125.0 points per game the Pacers score are 14.1 more points than the Nuggets allow (110.9). The Nuggets are shooting 49.9% from the field, 0.5% lower than the 50.4% the Pacers’ opponents have shot this season.



The teams square off for the second time this season. The Nuggets won the last meeting 117-109 on Jan. 14, with Jokic scoring 25 points in the win.



TOP PERFORMERS: Pascal Siakam is scoring 22.2 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Pacers. Myles Turner is averaging 16.8 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 52.9% over the past 10 games for Indiana.



Jokic is averaging 26.1 points, 11.9 rebounds and 9.1 assists for the Nuggets. Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Denver.



LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 5-5, averaging 118.7 points, 40.6 rebounds, 32.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.2 points per game.



Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 118.1 points, 42.2 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 53.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.2 points.



INJURIES: Pacers: Isaiah Jackson: out (concussion), Tyrese Haliburton: out (rest).



Nuggets: Vlatko Cancar: out (knee), Julian Strawther: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar