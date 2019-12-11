Philadelphia Flyers (17-8-5, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (19-8-3, second in the Central Division)

Denver; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nathan MacKinnon leads Colorado into a matchup against Philadelphia. He currently ranks third in the league with 47 points, scoring 19 goals and totaling 28 assists.

The Avalanche are 8-3-2 at home. Colorado leads the NHL shooting 11.6% and averaging 3.7 goals on 31.8 shots per game. The Flyers are 7-6-1 on the road. Philadelphia has given up 13 power-play goals, killing 84.7% of opponent chances.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: MacKinnon leads the Avalanche with 47 points, scoring 19 goals and adding 28 assists. Joonas Donskoi has totaled nine assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Travis Konecny leads the Flyers with 11 goals and has recorded 28 points. Jakub Voracek has collected six assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 7-2-1, averaging 3.5 goals, six assists, three penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

Avalanche: 7-2-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

Avalanche Injuries: Philipp Grubauer: day to day (undisclosed), Cale Makar: day to day (upper body), Andre Burakovsky: out (upper body), Nazem Kadri: day to day (lower body).

Flyers Injuries: Travis Konecny: out (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.