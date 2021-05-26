PHOENIX | Evan Longoria had three hits, including a three-run homer, and drove in four runs, Kevin Gausman struck out nine in five scoreless innings and San Francisco broke a three-game losing streak with an 8-0 victory over Arizona on Tuesday night.

Longoria hit his sixth homer of the season in the third inning for a 6-0 lead off Corbin Martin (0-2) and doubled in a run in the seventh. He also walked and scored twice.

Gausman (5-0) gave up five hits and two walks and allowed only one runner past second base while lowering his ERA to 1.53. The graduate of Aurora’s Grandview High School has given up one or fewer runs in nine of his 10 starts this season, including his last seven.

Brandon Crawford had two hits, and his two-out, three-run double in the first inning gave the Giants (29-19) an early 3-0 lead. Crawford has 22 RBIs in 18 May games.

Nick Ahmed had two doubles and Pavin Smith had two hits for the Diamondbacks (18-31), who have lost nine in a row and 18 of their last 21.