Nolan Arenado will return to Coors Field for the first time since the Colorado Rockies traded the disgruntled third baseman to St. Louis over the offseason.

The eight-time Gold Glove winner hit .293 with 235 homers and an .887 OPS over nine seasons in Denver, but the fan favorite was traded two years into a $260 million, eight-year contract amid an at-times public rift with Colorado’s front office.

Arenado is hitting .267 with 16 homers and an .833 OPS in his first season away from the Mile High City. The Rockies have floundered without him, falling well below .500 and hitting just .196 as a team when away from their hitter-friendly ballpark.