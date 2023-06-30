Detroit Tigers (35-45, third in the AL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (32-51, fifth in the NL West)



Denver; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT



PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Michael Lorenzen (2-5, 3.97 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 58 strikeouts); Rockies: Austin Gomber (5-7, 7.01 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Tigers -119, Rockies -101; over/under is 11 runs



BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies host the Detroit Tigers to open a three-game series.



Colorado is 32-51 overall and 19-22 at home. The Rockies are 24-11 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.



Detroit is 35-45 overall and 17-24 on the road. The Tigers have a 23-36 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.



The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.



TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan McMahon has 20 doubles, three triples and 12 home runs while hitting .264 for the Rockies. Ezequiel Tovar is 15-for-40 with a double, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.



Spencer Torkelson has 17 doubles and 11 home runs for the Tigers. Matt Vierling is 14-for-33 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.



LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .261 batting average, 9.21 ERA, outscored by 48 runs



Tigers: 5-5, .224 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored by four runs



INJURIES: Rockies: Nick Mears: 15-Day IL (oblique), Brent Suter: 15-Day IL (oblique), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), Charlie Blackmon: 10-Day IL (hand), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (heel), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps)



Tigers: Reese Olson: day-to-day (knee), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Vest: 15-Day IL (leg), Riley Greene: 10-Day IL (fibula), Akil Baddoo: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (neck), Alex Faedo: 15-Day IL (finger), Trey Wingenter: 60-Day IL (biceps), Eduardo Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (finger), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (arm), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar