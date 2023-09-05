Colorado Rockies (50-87, fifth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (71-67, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (5-14, 5.18 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 89 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt (1-7, 6.21 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 64 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Diamondbacks -205, Rockies +171; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks lead 1-0 in a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies.

Arizona has a 71-67 record overall and a 37-34 record in home games. The Diamondbacks have a 27-11 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Colorado has a 21-49 record on the road and a 50-87 record overall. The Rockies have the 10th-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .401.

The teams meet Tuesday for the 12th time this season. The Diamondbacks lead the season series 9-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker leads the Diamondbacks with 30 home runs while slugging .526. Corbin Carroll is 12-for-36 with two doubles, three triples, two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Ryan McMahon leads the Rockies with 22 home runs while slugging .453. Charlie Blackmon is 12-for-36 with a double and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .232 batting average, 5.76 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Rockies: 2-8, .232 batting average, 6.72 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly: day-to-day (undisclosed), Dominic Fletcher: 60-Day IL (finger), Tommy Henry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (ankle), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat)

Rockies: Daniel Bard: 15-Day IL (forearm), Austin Gomber: day-to-day (back), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (finger), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Feltner: 60-Day IL (skull), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar