DENVER | Giants rookie Patrick Bailey had three hits, all for extra bases, and San Francisco was bolstered by the return of Joc Pederson and Thairo Estrada from the injured list in a 10-4 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night.



Estrada doubled twice and had an RBI single. Pederson singled and scored in a five-run fifth inning that broke the game open. LaMonte Wade Jr. went 3 for 3 with a two-run single and three walks, and J.D Davis drove in three runs with a double and a sacrifice fly for the Giants (30-30).



“Getting Estrada back, getting Joc back, two powerful bats back in the lineup, that’s always going to be a good thing and I think you saw tonight, the offense was clicking on all cylinders,” Wade said.



The Giants also got an offensive boost from their collective patience at the plate, drawing 11 walks from six Rockies pitchers.



“I thought we did a nice job looking over the baseball today, making good swing decisions throughout,” manager Gabe Kapler said. “LaMonte led the way. He’s just become so knowledgeable when it comes to the strike zone, makes such good decisions. He’s so stubborn about not seeing the pitches outside of the zone and even in the zone if he can’t drive them. So, it’s really the ideal approach for us and I think up and down the lineup we were able to execute that tonight.”



Rockies reliever Peter Lambert gave up three runs in 1 1/3 innings with four walks and three strikeouts.



“They got into a lot of good counts,” Lambert said. “They’re a patient team. They’ve got a lot of guys over there that have been around a long time and they know what they’re doing. They’re definitely going to make you work.”



Jurickson Profar had four hits and two RBIs for the Rockies, who dropped to 3-11 against NL West foes. Ryan McMahon doubled twice and drove in a run.



John Brebbia made his fifth start of the season as part of a bullpen game for the Giants, going one inning. Ryan Walker (2-0) pitched a hitless inning in relief with two strikeouts before Sean Manaea soaked up 4 2/3 innings.



Dinelson Lamet (1-3), making his second start since joining the Rockies’ rotation following 12 relief appearances earlier this season, allowed three runs and six hits in three innings.



ROSTER MOVES



INF/OF Brett Wisely and OF Bryce Johnson were optioned by the Giants to Triple-A Sacramento to make room for Pederson and Estrada. Pederson had been sidelined with a bruised right hand after being hit by a pitch May 12, and Estrada missed the previous nine games with a sprained left wrist.



REMEMBERING ROGER



Rockies manager Bud Black took time during his pregame meeting with reporters to pay tribute to one of his mentors, former big league pitcher and manager Roger Craig, who died Sunday at 93. Black played for Craig, who managed the Giants from 1985-92, for the first two of his four seasons in San Francisco. “I was close to Roger,” Black said. “Him being a pitcher, me being a pitcher, there was an immediate bond. I learned a lot from him, not only the pitching side but from the leadership side. In any profession, any craft, you learn from those that came before you and Roger was one of those guys for me.”



TRAINER’S ROOM



Rockies: 1B C.J. Cron, sidelined since mid-May by muscle spasms in his back, is progressing steadily in his rehab program. He’s expected to resume baseball activities in about a week. … OF Kris Bryant played catch before the game but has not yet resumed running due to lingering pain in his bruised left heel.



UP NEXT



Giants RHP Logan Webb (4-6, 2.85 ERA) starts Wednesday night against Colorado RHP Connor Seabold (1-2, 5.40).