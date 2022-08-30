ENGLEWOOD | Ten-year pro Sam Martin became the second veteran punter to lose his job Monday when the Denver Broncos waived him in favor of waiver wire pickup Corliss Waitman.

Earlier, the Tennessee Titans released three-time Pro Bowler Brett Kern, who had been with them since 2009, when he was picked up on waivers from Denver. Kern, 36, lost his job in Tennessee to rookie Ryan Stonehouse out of Colorado State.

Martin punted the last two seasons for the Broncos, but Waitman had better hangtimes during training camp and in the preseason.

Waitman will make $825,000 this season. Martin had been set to make $2.7 million.

Broncos special teams coordinator Dwayne Stukes last week called the punting competition “an ongoing evaluation.”

“We chart them in practice, we chart all their kicks, chart their distance, chart their hang times,” Stukes said. “It’s not just the preseason games. It’s an accumulation of things.”

Martin’s 42.8-yard net punting average was third in the league in 2021 and he placed 28 punts inside the 20, which ranked in the top five in the league. His four preseason punts averaged 49 yards but he missed a game at Buffalo after spraining an ankle during warmups.

Waitman averaged 43.3 net yards in a half dozen preseason punts this summer, slightly better than his average in two regular season games for the Steelers last year.

The Broncos waived four other players Monday: cornerback Bless Austin, linebacker Jeremiah Gemmel, tackle Sebastian Gutierrez and running back JaQuan Hardy. Cornerback Donnie Lewis Jr. was waived with an injury designation.

The Broncos must make another 21 cuts by Tuesday’s deadline.