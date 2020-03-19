The Latest: Chris Harris Jr. departs for Chargers in free agency

The Latest on NFL free agency. Teams can begin making agreements with free agents official as the league’s business season begins Wednesday. All times EDT:

4:50 p.m.

Chris Harris Jr. is remaining in the AFC West after agreeing to a contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, a person familiar with the situation told the Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because deals can not be announced until the completion of a physical. ESPN was the first to report Harris Jr.’s move.

Harris Jr. has spent the past nine seasons with the Denver Broncos and made four Pro Bowl appearances. He built his reputation as one of the top slot corners in the league, but played exclusively on the outside last season.

Harris Jr. joins a Chargers secondary that includes cornerbacks Casey Hayward and Desmond King as well as safety Derwin James.

— Joe Reedy reporting from Los Angeles