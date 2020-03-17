Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon (92) pressures Denver Broncos offensive tackle Elijah Wilkinson (68) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

The Latest on NFL free agency. Teams can negotiate with representatives of free agents for the second day Tuesday but cannot finalize any agreements until Wednesday (all times EDT):

6 p.m.

The Denver Broncos have placed a second-round tender on offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson.

The restricted free agent started a dozen games at right tackle last season when free agent Ja’Wuan James was sidelined by a nagging knee injury.

The move allows the Broncos to match any offer the third-year player receives in free agency and ensures them of a second-round draft pick if they choose not to match.

The Broncos also applied low-round tenders to four exclusive rights free agents: defensive backs Trey Marshall and Shakial Taylor and wide receivers Tim Patrick and Diontae Spencer.

