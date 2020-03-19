FILE – In this Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 file photo,Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback A.J. Bouye (21) on the field during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Jacksonville, Fla. Newly acquired cornerback A.J. Bouye learned quite a bit from Chris Harris Jr. He will now be stepping in for the Denver Broncos defensive back. Bouye was acquired in a recent deal with Jacksonville. (AP Photo/Perry Knotts, File)

The Latest on NFL free agency. Teams can begin making agreements with free agents official as the league’s business season begins Wednesday. All times EDT:

4:55 p.m.

Former Jacksonville cornerback A.J. Bouye is officially a member of the Denver Broncos.

The teams announced the trade minutes after the new league year began Wednesday, more than two weeks after it was agreed upon. The Jaguars got a fourth-round pick in the upcoming draft for the 28-year-old veteran and 2017 Pro Bowl starter.

Bouye is due $13 million in each of the next two seasons. He has 14 interceptions in seven NFL seasons with Houston and Jacksonville.

