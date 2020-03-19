The Latest on NFL free agency. Teams can begin making agreements with free agents official as the league’s business season begins Wednesday. All times EDT:

4:55 p.m.

Former Jacksonville cornerback A.J. Bouye is officially a member of the Denver Broncos.

The teams announced the trade minutes after the new league year began Wednesday, more than two weeks after it was agreed upon. The Jaguars got a fourth-round pick in the upcoming draft for the 28-year-old veteran and 2017 Pro Bowl starter.

Bouye is due $13 million in each of the next two seasons. He has 14 interceptions in seven NFL seasons with Houston and Jacksonville.