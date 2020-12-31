LAS VEGAS (7-8) at DENVER (5-10)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EST, CBS

OPENING LINE — Denver by 1

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Las Vegas 8-7, Denver 8-7

SERIES RECORD — Raiders lead 66-54-2

LAST MEETING — Raiders beat Broncos 37-12 on Nov. 15, at Las Vegas

LAST WEEK — Raiders lost to Dolphins 26-25; Broncos lost to Chargers 19-16

AP PRO32 RANKING — Raiders No. 16, Broncos No. 25

RAIDERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (10), RUSH (12) PASS (10)

RAIDERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (24), RUSH (22), PASS (25)

BRONCOS OFFENSE — OVERALL (27), RUSH (14), PASS (28)

BRONCOS DEFENSE — OVERALL (19), RUSH (26), PASS (12)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — The Raiders have lost their last nine season finales with four of them coming vs. the Broncos. … The Raiders need a win to avoid their eighth losing season in the last nine years. … TE Darren Waller has 98 catches, six shy of tying Tim Brown’s franchise record of 104 set in 1997. Waller has 537 yards receiving the last four weeks. … The Raiders have gone three straight games without a takeaway for the third time in franchise history. … The Raiders went 0 for 10 on third downs last week, their second-worst mark in at least 30 years to an 0 for 11 performance vs. Washington in 2017. … Las Vegas has scored TDs on only 6 of 15 goal-to-go drives the last five weeks. … RB Josh Jacobs needs 24 yards rushing for his second straight 1,000-yard season. The only Raiders to do that are Marcus Allen (1983-85) and Mark van Eeghen (1976-78). … WR Nelson Agholor had a career high 155 yards receiving last week, including an 85-yard TD. … The Raiders have attempted an NFL-high 23 FGs in the red zone this season. K Daniel Carlson’s 18 FGs from 20-29 yards are the most in a season since at least 1991. … Carlson’s 138 points are four shy of tying Sebastian Janikowski’s club record of 142 set in 2000. … The Broncos are the first team ever to miss the playoffs five consecutive seasons after winning a Super Bowl. … The Broncos have four straight losing seasons, including three with double digit losses. … QB Drew Lock has committed a turnover in an NFL-high 11 consecutive games and leads the league with 15 interceptions. … RB Melvin Gordon is aiming for his fifth straight game with 75-plus scrimmage yards. Gordon is the only player in the NFL with eight or more touchdown runs in each of the last five seasons. … TE Noah Fant has a career-high 625 receiving yards this season. That’s the most by a Broncos tight end since Julius Thomas had 788 in 2013. … Rookie WR Jerry Jeudy had six catches for 61 yards last week but dropped five passes, including one in the end zone and another that might have gone for a last-minute, winning touchdown. Jeudy’s 716 yards receiving are third most among AFC rookie receivers. … WR DaeSean Hamilton had 77 receiving yards on a season-best five catches last week. … OLB Malik Reed is tied for the team lead with Pro Bowl OLB Bradley Chubb with 7 1/2 sacks. … OLB Jeremiah Attaochu has sacks in three of his last four games. … Fantasy tip: Gordon is 107 yards shy of his second career 1,000-yard season.