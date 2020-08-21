DENVER | There will be no fans for the Denver Broncos’ season opener against the Tennessee Titans on Monday night Sept. 14 because of the COVID-19 crisis.

The Broncos said Friday they hope to have fans at subsequent games. The team has sold out every home game since the 1960s.

The Broncos have been working with the Colorado governor’s office, using computer-generated plans that include up to 20,000 fans at Empower Field at Mile High.

But the team said having an empty stadium for the opener was the “responsible thing to do right now for our community.”