\Workers toil on the new sign on the south side of Empower Field at Mile High, home of the NFL Denver Broncos, early Friday, June 26, 2020, in west Denver. The Broncos announced that their Sept. 14 season opener against the Tennessee Titans will be played without fans in the stands at Empower Field. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER | There will be no fans for the Denver Broncos’ season opener against the Tennessee Titans on Monday night Sept. 14 because of the COVID-19 crisis.

The Broncos said Friday they hope to have fans at subsequent games. The team has sold out every home game since the 1960s.

The Broncos have been working with the Colorado governor’s office, using computer-generated plans that include up to 20,000 fans at Empower Field at Mile High.

But the team said having an empty stadium for the opener was the “responsible thing to do right now for our community.”

