Darren Mougey looks on as players take part in drills at Denver Broncos training camp Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Englewood. Mougey has been promoted from player personnel director to assistant general manager. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

ENGLEWOOD | The Denver Broncos promoted Darren Mougey from player personnel director to assistant general manager on Thursday.

Mougey, 36, will continue overseeing the pro and college scouting departments while working with GM George Paton on player personnel and college scouting decisions, the team said.

Mougey has spent a decade in a variety of scouting roles with the Broncos, whom he joined as a personnel intern in 2012.

Mougey was a four-year letter winner and team captain at San Diego State, where he played wide receiver his final two seasons after converting from quarterback. He competed in NFL training camps with the Falcons in 2009 and Cardinals in 2010.

