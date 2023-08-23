ENGLEWOOD | The Denver Broncos signed wide receiver Josh Hammond on Tuesday after placing wide receiver Jalen Virgil on injured reserve.



Virgil tore the meniscus in his right knee while trying to score at the end of a 50-yard catch-and-run just before halftime of the Broncos’ preseason game against San Francisco on Saturday night. His ACL wasn’t damaged but he’ll need surgery.



Hammond is a second-year pro from the University of Florida who entered the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020 and played in two games for them in 2021. He was on the DC Defenders for the 2023 XFL season, catching 34 passes for 331 yards and a touchdown.



Virgil’s injury comes after Tim Patrick was lost for the season with a torn Achilles and KJ Hamler was diagnosed with a heart condition, leading to his release.